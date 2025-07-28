Big QB Decision From Kevin Stefanski as Unexpected Injury Opens First Team Doors For Shedeur Sanders – Report

Quarterback battles in the NFL rarely get this crowded—and charged—this close to the season. The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with four QBs jockeying for snaps. But Kenny Pickett’s recent hamstring injury just flipped the script. Suddenly, the competition isn’t just about depth chart jockeying. It’s a live audition with real stakes for Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. What’s clear: Kevin Stefanski isn’t shopping for insurance; he’s betting on potential within the room.

Only a week ago, the Browns seemed to have at least one thing figured out: Kenny Pickett, newly acquired and already catching coaches’ eyes, was getting comfortable behind center. Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave praised his “stellar” opening practices, quipping, “Sometimes we learn from when we stub our toes more than from our triumphs. But he’s had his share of triumphs these last two days, especially throwing on the run.” Pickett, Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders—a genuine four-man battle, each with flashes but no clear anointed starter. It’s the kind of logjam that either forges a future or exposes a franchise’s fault lines.

That supposed clarity fractured the moment Pickett grabbed at his hamstring late in Saturday’s session, his Week 1 status suddenly thrown into question. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have no plans to sign another quarterback following Pickett’s injury. Mary wrote on her X: “The #Browns won’t sign another quarterback in the wake of Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury, league source tells clevelanddotcom.”

The Browns, true to form, aren’t turning to the free agent market or dialing for another retread. Instead, head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry are opening the doors wider. Joe Flacco, the seasoned vet. Dillon Gabriel, the decorated collegiate arm. And Shedeur Sanders, the draft-day steal. Now, all 3 of them will get increased reps with the first-team offense. It’s a rare opportunity… For Sanders, this is the first real crack at top-tier snaps in a pro huddle, something he hasn’t seen until now.

Gabriel, a third-round pick and Heisman finalist with Oregon, has already flashed the kind of precision and calm that NFL insiders rave about. During this weekend’s scrimmage, he protected the ball and matched Sanders in competitive snaps. Each of them went for eight reps. Flacco and Pickett split duties earlier in the week. Flacco’s cannon is as advertised, but consistency is another matter. Sanders, whose week went from bad to worse after he slid to the fifth round but carries the swagger of a top pick and the pressure that comes with the Sanders name. He delivered three red-zone touchdowns in recent drills. “Whenever my opportunity comes, I have to maximize it,” Sanders told local media after the reps opened up.

All of this isn’t just a quirky footnote; it’s an inflection point. Stefanski’s focus is reportedly on the present. But there’s no hiding the undertones of a team scouting for its next true franchise quarterback. NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky stoked the fire. He said, “If I was Cleveland, I would be doing everything I could to have Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders as my starting quarterback.” The Browns aren’t worrying about who’s most experienced. But who gives them the clearest plan for the future.

Does Shedeur Sanders has a chance to sneak in? Kevin Stefanski reworks QB depth post-Pickett injury

For Shedeur Sanders, the Pickett injury couldn’t have scripted a better opening. Sanders is tabbed as one of the most intriguing rookie quarterbacks in years. But now he has a live audition with Cleveland’s first-team offense this week. He credits the moment to patience and faith in his process: “I know who I am as an individual and I know what I could bring to this team. I can never feel less than in any circumstance.” His recent flashes in practice, notably three touchdown tosses, no turnovers, have forced the staff to seriously consider his upside if he gets real-game reps.

There’s a lot of speculation swirling that, if Pickett’s hamstring lingers, and hamstrings have a notorious way of dictating timelines, Sanders could see preseason action. Something virtually unthinkable when camp opened. Flacco’s presence remains steady. But the Browns have made no public promises about sticking with the highest-resume player. And with Deshaun Watson recovering and the team’s long-term trajectory up in the air… There’s little reason not to throw newly minted talent into the competitive fire.

The first padded practice kicks off Monday, and every throw, read, and scramble is suddenly scrutiny central. With preseason games on the horizon, notably the opener against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, the “open door” for Sanders is no longer theoretical. Each rep, each drill, is now a job interview broadcast in real time. No one is overlooking Gabriel’s polish or Flacco’s leadership. But the city’s energy may gravitate toward the wild card who’s been waiting the longest for his chance to seize the Browns’ huddle.

In Cleveland, quarterback competitions are rarely dull. This one, though, carries the weight of a franchise at crossroads. Stick with the reliable or leap with the future. That answer may come swifter than anyone thought when Pickett last sprinted out of the pocket. The only certainty in Cleveland’s camp? The most important reps of the season—maybe even the next few years—are happening right now.