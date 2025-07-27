Browns CB Weighs In on QB Battle as Kenny Pickett Draws Surprise Baker Mayfield Comparison

The Cleveland Browns’ QB competition isn’t just a battle. It’s a four-man chess match where every snap shuffles the board. Rookie Dillon Gabriel, the third-round pick turning heads, has edged ahead in early reps. But veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett aren’t letting him breathe. Even Shedeur Sanders, the fifth-round wild card, is lurking in the mix, turning each practice into must-watch drama.

Stats tell part of the story – Gabriel leading team drills, Flacco’s cannon arm still humming, Pickett’s gritty reps flashing promise. But the real intrigue? How the Browns’ defense sees this fight. Because when a CB starts comparing one of these QBs to a certain fiery former Cleveland starter, you know things are getting interesting. Enter Greg Newsome II, who sees what everyone’s buzzing about in Berea. The Browns’ CB didn’t hold back when breaking down Cleveland’s four-way QB battle on 92.3 The Fan, and his take? This isn’t just competition, it’s a showcase.

“Yeah, I think all four are doing an amazing job,” Newsome said, setting the tone. He started with the elder statesman: “Joe [Flacco], obviously the veteran out there… he still has a humongous arm.” The 39-year-old Super Bowl MVP might not scramble like he used to, but his deep ball remains a nightmare for defenses. Through Week 1 of camp, Flacco commanded the huddle like you’d expect – steady, precise, and mentoring the young guns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came the curveball. Newsome lit up talking about Kenny Pickett, the Steelers castoff (and Super Bowl Champion with the Eagles) who’s turning heads: “That guy has played a lot of meaningful football… He’s more agile, able to get out of the pocket.” The stats back it up – Pickett’s logged 34 reps (second-most behind rookie Dillon Gabriel) and already notched a 60-yard TD bomb to Elijah Moore in 7-on-7s.

AD

But the rookies? Newsome made it clear they’re not an afterthought. He praised fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders for consistency (“a guy that’s always going to make the right play”) and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel for silencing doubters: “He’s made some great throws these last two days.” Gabriel’s camp-leading 38 reps and 68% completion rate in team drills suggest the Oregon product might be the dark horse.

Greg’s verdict? “I’m excited for all four of them.” And why wouldn’t he be? Each QB brings something unique: Flacco’s experience, Pickett’s mobility, Gabriel’s quick-strike accuracy, and Sanders’ poise. With the defense already sweating Pickett’s “nightmare” scrambling, this battle’s only heating up.

But amid all the camp chatter about arms and accuracy, Newsome dropped a comparison that stopped fans mid-bite…

Kenny Pickett’s tenacity echoes the Browns’ past

Greg Newsome II knows what Cleveland’s been missing since Baker Mayfield left. That fight, that unshakable belief even when the odds stack up. And now, watching Kenny Pickett sling passes in practice, he sees flashes of the same spirit that once electrified FirstEnergy Stadium. “He’s a guy that reminds me of that tenacity that Baker had—just out there trying to go at you,” Newsome admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just the attitude. Like Mayfield, Pickett arrived as a first-round pick carrying hopes heavier than his playbook. Baker dragged the Browns from the basement to the playoffs, becoming a legend before injuries and front-office doubts cut his story short. Now in Tampa, he’s proving Cleveland wrong all over again. Pickett? He never got that chance in Pittsburgh. The Steelers handed him a run-first offense, a patchwork line, and the blame when things fell apart.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett 8 looks on during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_034

By 2024, they’d shipped him to Philly for peanuts, choosing to go with Russell Wilson as their starter instead. A move so harsh even Terry Bradshaw called it out: “You draft a quarterback in the first round… but you’ve gotta surround him with talent,” the Steelers legend fumed. “They don’t do it, and they call him a bust.” Of course, despite mostly riding the bench, one can argue that move worked out for him. Now in Cleveland, Pickett’s playing like he’s got something to prove. Because he does.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Greg sees it daily: “He does whatever the offense needs… I feel like he’ll be able to do it at a high level.” That includes torching defenses with his legs (“a nightmare,” per Newsome) and threading tight-window throws in 7-on-7s. Through camp’s first week, he’s already uncorked a 60-yard bomb and outdueled Flacco in red-zone drills.

The Baker parallel isn’t perfect – Mayfield had better weapons – but the grit? That’s identical. Pickett’s not just competing for a job; he’s rewriting his story. And if Newsome’s right, Cleveland might’ve stumbled into the steal of the offseason.