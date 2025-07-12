Browns’ CEO Jimmy Haslam’s Billion Dollar Plan Hits Turbulence as Cleveland Throws Up a Major Block

Jimmy Haslam wasn’t successful in his efforts! The chaos around the Cleveland Browns and the legal issues surrounding its shift of stadium have been making the rounds for quite a while now. As we know, the Huntington Bank Stadium has been the Cleveland Browns’ home since 1999. It has several memories for the city. But it’s also true that the weather conditions have deeply affected the stadium. And the renovation work would come at an eye-watering $1 billion. Not to mention the cost of maintaining its open-air design. While Haslam had the right solution with his $2.4 billion domed stadium, it’s easier said than done, as the Browns owner sees another obstacle come his way.

The City of Cleveland isn’t fond of the Browns’ move from their lakefront home to Brook Park. It’s because it promises more space for games, concerts, and events that the current stadium has missed out on. Many claimed that the move breaks Modell’s law. The law prevents teams from leaving taxpayer-supported stadiums unless city officials OK the move or the owners themselves give locals a chance to buy the team. But as per the new changes, a team can move as long as it is in the same state. However, the city of Cleveland has asked the judge to stop Jimmy Haslam’s Browns from doing anything to move their team to Brook Park until their current stadium lease ends in 2028.

Daryl Ruiter wrote, “On vacation this week and next, but #Browns lost their motion to have the city of Cleveland’s lawsuit over their move to Brook Park thrown out despite new Modell Law language signed into law giving them a clear path to do so. Case goes forward.” The case won’t be put on hold either.

People believe that Haslam and the Browns have breached this condition, and there’s an ongoing legal case on it. That saw the Browns seeking the dismissal of the lawsuit. However, Haslam’s hopes to resolve this were quickly dismissed. A Cuyahoga County judge refused the request and allowed the legal case to proceed.

Earlier, the Browns had argued that they weren’t breaking their lease since they wouldn’t move until it ends after the 2028 season. However, Common Pleas Judge Lauren Moore ruled that their actions, such as reportedly purchasing over 167 acres in Brook Park and their frequent meetings with the Brook Park Mayor, show plans to relocate. While the Browns suggested that it was early, Moore refused it, claiming that the move was already happening!

About the decision, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin’s statement read, “We appreciate Judge Moore’s diligence in thoughtfully applying the law and look forward to further addressing the merits of our case in her court.” But this isn’t the only hurdle for Haslam.

Jimmy Haslam is asked to pay the demolition bills

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently asked that if the Browns move out of their current stadium by the lake, he might ask the team’s owners, Dee and Haslam, to help pay for tearing it down. This was just in time as the Browns received the $600 million commitment for the project from the state of Ohio, and yes, amid the people’s case to stop the shift.

Well, another lawsuit was filed to prevent the state from using money from its unclaimed funds account for stadium projects. So, here is what happened. The Browns‘ new stadium project is exciting! But it comes with a hefty price, too. This project will likely cost $2.4 billion.

The Browns have committed to paying $1.2 billion. The state added $600 million, which takes the amount to $1.8 billion. Now, the Browns want Cuyahoga County to borrow the remaining $600 million, to be repaid through taxes generated at the site, but Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne opposed this plan.

“They’re giving it ($600 million) away to the Haslam Sports Group — $600 million of your taxpayer dollars. They’re picking your pocket. This budget, as proposed by the state Senate, is morally bankrupt,” Ronayne said. If the county didn’t help, the team said that it may partner with Brook Park. Why? To get support using local taxes from admissions and parking. But the deal is approved. While successful, Haslam’s dreams will be realized, but for now, he has enough to juggle!