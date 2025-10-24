Browns Coach Announces if Shedeur Sanders Is Mentally Committed After Kevin Stefanski’s Hard Decision

Seven weeks in, the Cleveland Browns are 1-2 with rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting QB. Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, who hasn’t yet been able to get first-team reps like the third-round pick did as a backup, is still waiting for his big break. But as far as commitment goes, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees believes he is right where he should be.

“The good news is both guys are bought in,” Rees said Thursday in a press conference. “And doing a good job of working hard and understanding how important those opportunities are to be ready for the team.”

When he entered Berea, the fifth-round pick was a QB3 behind the veteran starting QB Joe Flacco and backup QB Gabriel. However, he moved up the depth chart after the Browns benched Joe Flacco before trading him to the Bengals in favor of rookie Gabriel under center.

As it turns out, though, some things remained the same.

For one, Sanders is only leading the scout team reps and post-practice sessions, splitting them with Bailey Zappe, which he still is. But, in contrast, the Oregon alum was getting first-team reps even with Flacco at the helm. The workouts certainly helped as the rookie took over the team’s Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens in the final five minutes and threw for his first NFL TD with under two minutes remaining in the 41-17 road loss.

Sanders? He’s still not getting those.

“With a young quarterback, with Dillon starting, you want to make sure he gets a lot of the reps. It’s different when you have a veteran with Joe,” Stefanski clarified Wednesday, why there’s a difference in the practice regimen of the two. He also noted that Sanders is “still getting reps in a bunch of periods.”

Even when the team traded Flacco, Stefanski didn’t confirm Sanders as the backup QB. It was only before the Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that Stefanski announced Sanders as backup.

With Gabriel failing against Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers, Sanders dressed up for the possibility of hearing his name called. But after the loss, Stenfanski stated that his entering the game was never in a plan. In fact, the team is creating strategies that Sanders would be more comfortable with, and after enough practices, might see his NFL debut.

“You tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Sanders told reporters earlier in October. “Whatever my role is here, I’m thankful.”

But as Rees, too, noted, while Gabriel is practicing to lead the team to wins, Sanders is only a snap away.

For now, the team is more focused on building positive situations for their rookies so they can build their confidence. So far, it’s not been easy for either of them.

Shedeur Sanders learns a tough lesson with the Browns

Browns starting QB, Gabriel, isn’t shining according to his stat sheets, averaging 109.2 yards per game, completing 59.8% of his passes with three TDs so far. However, Cleveland’s 31-6 dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins has further solidified his position. Although Sanders was always asked to wait until his name was called, it seems a distant thought for now.

Gabriel’s last victory and his ability to take care of the football despite some underwhelming performances have blurred the chances of Sanders getting the starting role anytime soon. Given the current situation, only an injury to Gabriel or a series of losses can get the Colorado alum on the field. Even Sanders knows this.

For now, all he can do is continue to practice with the scout team and wait for his chance at first-team reps. Maybe he will also get a shot with the Browns soon.