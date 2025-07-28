Browns Decide Roster Move Hours After Kenny Pickett Injury Forces Change in Kevin Stefanski’s QB Plans

The Cleveland Browns’ running back room is beginning to take shape, though questions still loom. According to CBS, Jerome Ford remains the projected starter, while rookie Quinshon Judkins has yet to sign, creating some uncertainty about the backfield rotation. Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong Jr., and Ahmani Marshall round out the depth chart, all vying for snaps and a spot on the final 53. Just hours after quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with an injury, they made an interesting addition.

With training camp heating up and injuries already impacting other positions, the Browns appear focused on fortifying this group. They announced the signing of RB Toa Taua. While not a direct replacement at QB, the timing suggests the Browns are recalibrating on offense and adding reinforcements wherever they can.

Taua played five seasons at Nevada, racking up 3,997 rushing yards, 1,087 receiving yards, and 39 total touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2023 but stood out for his durability and ability to stay upright through contact. Though undersized at 5’9″, he’s a physical runner with special teams upside.

Taua, 25, has spent the last three years with the USFL/UFL’s Michigan Panthers, leading the league with six rushing touchdowns in 2025. Now, Taua gets his NFL shot with the Browns, who are still navigating roster uncertainty at the position amid Quinshon Judkins’ unsigned status. For a team looking to reinforce the backfield during camp, Taua’s experience and production in pro-style spring football could be a hidden asset.

With this addition, the head coach can focus on the dynamics of his QB group.

Kenny Pickett’s injury reshapes the Browns’ fortune

The Browns’ four-man quarterback competition is suddenly down to three. Kenny Pickett, who came into training camp as the slight favorite to win the starting job, suffered a mild hamstring injury over the weekend, as first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Though he managed to finish Saturday’s practice, the setback forces head coach Kevin Stefanski to recalibrate his plans during a critical evaluation window.

Pickett’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time. After an up-and-down stint in Pittsburgh, this training camp marked his best opportunity to re-establish himself as a starting-caliber quarterback. Now, even a short absence means fewer reps, fewer chances to separate from the pack, and a tighter window to claim the QB1 job Stefanski has left deliberately open. The Browns had been balancing reps among Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. But Pickett’s injury changes that rotation entirely.

With the pads coming on in Berea, the quarterback battle just got a new dynamic. Browns insider Brad Stainbrook reported, “With Kenny Pickett sidelined, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are expected to get meaningful snaps. Expect the intensity to pick up.” And that’s exactly what Stefanski will be watching for. While Flacco is the known quantity, the rookies now get a real shot to rise or fall, based on live camp action. A rookie-versus-rookie showdown could now emerge, and reps will be key.

Hamstring injuries, even minor ones, are notoriously tricky, especially in July. Stefanski will likely tread carefully with Pickett, but the former first-rounder knows the stakes. With the job still up for grabs and momentum quickly shifting, Pickett has every reason to return as fast as medically possible. But until then, Stefanski’s camp plan just shifted into a new gear.

Other than all the players, the rookie Sanders would be happiest. The talks always ended with him being the non-starter or trade away. But this opens a chance for him. Now, both rookies will try to snatch at least the QB3 spot.