Browns DT Awaits NFL Punishment After Myles Garrett & Jauan Jennings Incident

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Nov 30, 2025 | 6:48 PM EST

The Cleveland Browns suffered their ninth loss of the season after losing 26-8 to the San Francisco 49ers. However, in this lopsided loss, tempers were flaring as defensive lineman Shelby Harris made a few comments targeting Niners wideout Jauan Jennings, who was involved in an incident with defensive end Myles Garrett, which could land him in trouble.

Both of Cleveland’s defensive stars were furious with Jennings for saying something inappropriate while defensive tackle Maliek Collins was waiting to be carted off after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.

“I see why he got punched in the nuts,” Harris expressed to the media after the game. “He says some things that you should not say to another man. Ever. But I don’t respect it because you say it and then go run behind your offensive line. That’s some real soft s–t, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched your nuts, and I’m surprised nobody’s punched him in the jaw yet.”

Harris, in his comments, was alluding to the incident involving Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig, who was suspended for a game after striking Jennings in the groin area during San Francisco’s 20-9 win. The Browns’ defensive lineman didn’t stop there, as he had more words for Jennings, as reported by Ashley Bastock.

“You don’t talk about people’s wives and families,” Shelby Harris said as he left the locker room.

Based on these comments, it’s clear that the Browns’ defensive lineman could face substantial fines under the NFL and the NFL Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement regarding the on-field code of conduct for all players.

“The NFL uses the fine schedule to outline the league’s and the union’s expectations for players to conduct themselves in a way that honors the sport and respects the game, themselves, their fellow players, the fans, and the league. The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety, and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials, and fans.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

