Browns Face Strict Reprimand for Dillon Gabriel Treatment as Deshaun Watson Announces Injury Update

Training camp is never quiet in Cleveland, but this summer, the decibel level borders on deafening. The QB room reads like a rotating door: Joe Flacco, the battle-tested field general; Kenny Pickett, nursing a hamstring but hungry; Shedeur Sanders, a rookie with big bloodlines but stuck on the scout team; and squeaking in ahead, Gabriel, a third-rounder being handed first-team reps as if his jersey came with a price tag three rounds higher. For a franchise still swallowing the bitter pill of a $230 million gamble on Deshaun Watson, now sidelined since last October following his second Achilles tear, the urgency is more than understandable, but the approach is under fire from inside and out.

Here comes the main part: With Pickett hobbled and Sanders sidelined due to shoulder soreness, the Browns have pushed Dillon Gabriel to the front of the rep line for camp, despite some rocky showings and mounting skepticism about his NFL-readiness. He’s not the second overall pick, nor was he acquired in a blockbuster trade. Yet he’s being asked to command the huddle, face Myles Garrett in 11-on-11s, and shoulder (fair or not) the weight of a fanbase desperate for competence.

How much patience does a front office really have when the stakes are this high? “They’re putting him in a bad spot. You’re forcing me to evaluate this kid like he’s a 1st-round pick. He’s a 3rd-round pick. It’s clear that you’re trying to prepare him to play.” Daryl Ruiter’s frustration is palpable and honest, which strikes at the heart of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback conundrum. For all the hay about draft capital and the future, Browns brass seem dead set on pushing Dillon Gabriel into the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“What has he done to earn such high-value reps right away?” Ruiter asked, echoing the rumblings from league watchers. Gabriel was a stat machine in college; he set the FBS record for career touchdowns, nearly topped the all-time passing yards leaderboard, but NFL pass rush doesn’t care about stats on paper.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The coaching staff’s calculus seems simple: With Flacco’s ceiling visible and Pickett’s durability already in question, why not see if Gabriel can run with the ones and stack some meaningful tape? But insider buzz suggests something deeper, an organizational desire to prove their guy was worth reaching for late in the third round, even as he visibly struggles against the pressure that comes with instant top billing. “The Browns plan is simple: get these guys as much throwing, as many scenarios in the passing game as they can, to properly evaluate them,” reported ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Yet, every mistake Gabriel makes is magnified, and every missed read draws second-guessing from both inside and outside the building. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders, still missing from full drills and hampered by injury, watches his already long odds stretch further into the distance.

Draft politics cloud Sanders’ path while DeShaun Watson announces injury update

While Gabriel gets live bullets with the starters, Shedeur Sanders is forced to stew on the sidelines, arm wrapped, waiting for the medical staff’s green light. By any camp observer’s eye, the supposed competition isn’t much of one. Sanders, once rumored to outshine all comers during select practices, hasn’t sniffed a single prime-time rep. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees praised “decision-making” as the deciding factor, but context matters: Gabriel played for three college programs, Sanders only one, under his Hall of Fame father. The result? A rookie class divided not just by talent and health, but by a front-office agenda clear as day.

Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, openly admitted: “If you’re not out there, I think it’s a setback… That’s why I’m pushing to get back as fast as possible.” The urgency is everywhere you look on the field, in pressers, and in the opinions of those whose jobs depend on not making another misstep in the post-Watson reset.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But through it all, the clock keeps ticking. And recently, the man of the hour, Watson himself, decided to give everyone a piece of his mind with his latest IG reel, where the audio said, “A man who earns success the hard way never forgets the struggle. He remembers the nights with no sleep. The days full of doubt. And the silence when no one believed in him. He didn’t get lucky. He got focused. While others waited, he worked. While they talked, he built. His success wasn’t handed to him. It was earned in pain and sacrifice, and in silence. Now, that he’s here, he doesn’t need to speak.” Caption? Just 4 words,“#FOCUSED 4OVE x MoreGLORY,” but with a clear message.

Watson is 100% focused on his road to recovery, but the question remains. His return? If it happens at all, it will be late and under a cloud of uncertainty. So the stakes for Gabriel’s advance, fair or not, are all the more severe. First-team reps aren’t charity in Cleveland; they’re a challenge. Maybe even a warning. Pressure builds diamonds, but it can also crumble stones.

via Imago Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Akron , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxLangex USATSI_26143965

The story isn’t finished, not by a long shot. As Gabriel continues to take snaps under the brightest lights Berea can muster, every throw feels heavier. Every critic’s voice is louder. It’s a high-wire act, and there’s no safety net. For now, the Browns’ bet is all-in on a rookie who, like the city itself, won’t be handed anything without a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Cleveland’s gamble pay off, or are they building their future on hurried sand? The rest of the NFL is watching, and for once, it feels like the whole league is holding its breath, waiting to see if the next chapter is redemption or just another reboot.