Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Gets Real on Four-Way QB Battle as Kevin Stefanski Can’t Wait for Final Decision

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrival in Cleveland last season was both under-the-radar and transformational. After being acquired in a March 2024 trade from the Denver Broncos, the former Alabama star wasted no time establishing himself as the Browns’ offensive focal point. Jeudy recorded 90 catches for 1,229 yards, a career-high, ranking 6th among WRs, with 4 different quarterbacks throwing to him, he scored 7 touchdowns, even earning a Pro Bowl selection, and made his first appearance on the NFL Top 100. This season, he yet again has 4 quarterbacks at the helm, but this time, there’s a tense QB battle underway.

Jeudy’s chemistry with whoever was under center became one of the Browns’ most stabilizing elements in an otherwise volatile season. Naturally, his presence this season is even more pivotal. Joe Flacco’s late-season heroics in 2024 earned him respect, but Kenny Pickett is hungry for redemption. Meanwhile, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are turning heads with flashes of raw potential. And in a league where timing and chemistry are everything, Jeudy’s contribution helps ensure the passing game remains steady, no matter who’s throwing the ball.

His mindset was fully on display when Jerry sat down with the Cleveland Browns podcast, where he discussed his role on the team. But it was his ‘mantra’ amid the tenuous QB battle in the Browns’ locker room that highlighted his appearance on the show. Jeudy was asked, “Joe Flacco’s been around for a long time. I’m sure a guy you used to watch play in the league with the Baltimore Ravens. Kenny Pickett, Dillon, Shedeur as a receiver, you know, getting on that same page, being able to have them throw the ball before you’re out of your breaks. All of that takes time. That takes reps. How are you guys’ kind of balancing from your room’s perspective, the fact that at least for a little while, it probably isn’t going to be just one guy all the time getting all the reps?”

To which the wide receiver stoically replied, “I feel like really, you know, you can’t really focus too much on what quarterback is back there. And you know, even though it’s good to have consistent play with the quarterback going to be out there on Sunday. But you just focus on your job, man. And just run routes. Just get open how you usually get open, you know. Eventually the ball going to come to you and you going to make the play that you need to make as long as you do your job correctly.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 and quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_008

The Browns’ offseason numbers painted a surprisingly nuanced picture. Shedeur Sanders stood out on paper. He posted a 77.4% completion rate during OTAs and minicamp—the highest in the group—and tossed the most touchdowns. But context matters. His reps mostly came against third-team defenses, giving him cleaner pockets and fewer disguised looks. Dillon Gabriel saw the most action overall. He didn’t light up the stat sheet, but his decision-making was solid. He completed just under 58% of his throws, accounted for eight touchdowns, and didn’t turn the ball over once. Kenny Pickett was steady too, going 60.3% with no picks. And Joe Flacco? Fewer snaps, but still gave off that cool, veteran vibe.

That early intrigue carried into the start of camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, where all eyes stayed glued to the quarterbacks. Day one brought a surprise: Gabriel outshined the rest. He finished 6-of-7 in live drills, including the only touchdown throw of the day—a deep ball down the right sideline to rookie Gage Larvadain off play action. That throw, timed perfectly and zipped into tight coverage, turned heads. Sanders? He was less sharp. He went 3-of-8 with no scores or turnovers. Nothing disastrous, but not the momentum swing he probably needed. For a fifth-rounder trying to leapfrog veterans, every rep counts—and that was a missed opportunity.

The good news? Not everyone’s feeling the pressure. Jerry Jeudy’s focus hasn’t wavered. He’s locked in, regardless of who’s throwing him the ball. But the same can’t be said for head coach Kevin Stefanski. His patience seems thin. With the season looming, Stefanski wants resolution—and soon.

Kevin Stefanski is running out of patience

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Owens talked about “perhaps the most anticipated NFL position battle of the summer.” Owens emphasizes the competition remains a four-way battle between rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, with no confirmed name announced as the QB1. The head coach of the Browns, Kevin Stefanski, does not want the tensions to further affect the Cleveland training camp, at least that is how it seemed from what he told the reporters.

He told the reporters, “I think the big thing for me is putting our guys into position where we can evaluate them. I think they did a great job in the spring, all four of those guys. We’ll continue to put them in some situations. But ultimately, we’d like to make a decision sooner than later.” There’s urgency in his voice, and for good reason. With a roster loaded with receiving talent like Jeudy, Amari Cooper, and tight end David Njoku, the Browns can’t afford prolonged indecision at quarterback.

The Browns’ quarterback room is crowded. And Kevin Stefanski doesn’t have time to wait. Poetically befitting, eh? After all, it’s a long-lasting frustration in the Dawg Pound! Since 1999, Cleveland has cycled through 40 different starting quarterbacks… That’s more than any other team in the league. So, Stefanski can’t have 4 more adding to the list and find excuse to having yet another losing season. It won’t cut it, unfortunately!