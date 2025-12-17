Browns & Kevin Stefanski Sign Ousted Cowboys Player For Shedeur Sanders Before Week 16 Bills Game

Essentials Inside The Story Loss of Garrett Dellinger leaves Browns scrambling to protect Shedeur Sanders

Browns sign Wesley French as emergency interior line depth

Sanders’ development hinges on surviving behind battered offensive line

Just as the Cleveland Browns were beginning to find rhythm with rookie Shedeur Sanders, they lost a key piece up front. Their highest-graded guard, Garrett Dellinger, who was gone in no time, quickly landed what might even be a better situation with the Tennessee Titans. This move left the Browns in a very difficult position, difficult enough that they’ve now turned to an ousted Cowboys player for help.

“French appeared in games at center for the Colts in 2023,” wrote Oyefusi on X. “So, after losing Garrett Dellinger to waivers, French could serve in a similar backup center/guard role if needed on Sunday.”

A couple of hours ago, the Browns announced on social media that they have signed G Wesley French to the active roster. Although it isn’t confirmed whether head coach Kevin Stefanski plans to use the young offensive lineman anytime soon, ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi believes French could serve as a backup guard or center on Sunday, if needed.

French was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. Under them, he appeared in 17 games during the 2023 season, including three starts, before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad earlier this year. Dallas signed him temporarily to address injuries at his position in September, and released him in November since starting center Cooper Beebe was activated from the Injured Reserve.

For Shedeur Sanders, the move is about survival as much as development. Adding Wesley French could give Cleveland’s interior line insurance, helping keep pressure off the rookie’s face and allowing him to operate without the pocket collapsing snap after snap.

The Browns have lost multiple offensive linemen, including season-ending injuries to center Ethan Pocic and offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Bringing French to the Browns also appears to be a temporary fix. With the majority of the offensive line injured and Dellinger now waived off for wide receiver Jamari Thrash, it’s becoming tougher for the young quarterback, Sanders, to find his rhythm.

Just recently, against the Chicago Bears, Sanders had a few accurate throws, and yet, he was sacked five times, and the opposing defense logged three interceptions. That isn’t a good look if the Browns want to proceed with this roster in 2026. However, the head coach Stefanski doesn’t seem too concerned about Sanders’ future.

Kevin Stefanski focused on Shedeur Sanders’ growth

As disastrous as Week 15 was for the Browns, Stefanski isn’t using it to judge the 23-year-old QB’s progress. Speaking to the media, he sent a reassuring message to Sanders, telling him to treat the Bears game as just another game and not let it shake his confidence. More importantly, he urged the rookie to view it as a learning and growing experience.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson 22 scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders after making a catch from quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20251123_srs_lvcle_003

“The sky’s not falling,” said Stefanski. “Look at history in terms of young players, and sometimes there’s moments that aren’t going to go your way, and you learn from those. So that’s no different for any position, no different for Shedeur versus any other player. There’s going to be really good games. There’s going to be games you want back. There’s going to be plays you want back, great plays.”

It was clear that Stefanski understood that this was all part of the learning curve for a young player. In fact, this confidence post-game was seen in Shedeur as well, who reflected on the performance with a positive mindset. He’s taking this loss as a moment to analyze his play and learn to get better. The Browns could barely score 3 points, and Sanders was heavily pressured by the opposing defense. Still, Sanders still managed to make throws. He completed the game with 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards. His development may appear slow, but it has been consistent. That’s something Stefanski is counting on.

With the Bills all but locked into a postseason spot and Cleveland already eliminated, Sunday’s matchup is less about the standings and more about evaluation. Whether Wesley French actually sees the field remains uncertain, but his presence gives the Browns another interior option as they continue testing combinations around Shedeur Sanders. Even in a game with little playoff consequence for Cleveland, protecting their rookie quarterback and assessing depth pieces like French could quietly shape how the Browns approach the offseason ahead.