Browns LB’s Fiancée Ends Up in Water After Goofy Sea Stunt With Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF

As questions continue to swirl around their franchise QB, the Cleveland Browns front office has been actively building a roster. A team capable of making a Super Bowl run – with or without the quarterback. Head coach Kevin Stefanski assured Myles Garrett that the team would be ready to compete at the highest level. To support that promise, the Browns brought in Julian Okwara, a five-year veteran linebacker, to bolster their defensive core.

During this offseason, Julian Okwara joined the Browns’ defensive line, bringing in his experience from his time with the Arizona Cardinals. In his single season with Arizona last year, he appeared in 13 games, started once, and recorded 18 tackles. He also recorded three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one pass defensed. Was it a happening season for the linebacker? Definitely. Even off the field, Okwara found his perfect match.

Last year, in July, Julian Okwara announced his engagement to Lauren Wenzel. The moment was marked by Wenzel’s Instagram post with a heartfelt caption: “The best night and easiest ‘yes’ of my life. My heart is so full, I love you forever.” Their nine-photo carousel showcased their relationship like a highlight reel, each image radiating love and happiness. Last month, Wenzel posted again with the caption, “365 days till we say ‘I do,’” revealing their wedding countdown had officially begun. But as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives, Wenzel continues to embrace new adventures.

A former Notre Dame volleyball player, Lauren Wenzel, proudly displays her roots in her Instagram bio: “DET (mostly) university of notre dame volleyball alum ☘️.” Her athletic background reflects her compatibility with Julian Okwara, and when she’s not on the court or supporting him on the field, she’s diving into new experiences with her trademark athletic energy and spirit.

Recently, Lauren Wenzel made an Instagram post in which she added a video of her adventurous yet hilarious attempt at water sports. In the video, Wenzel held tightly onto a rope as she was pulled behind a speeding boat. But then she was flung into the water time and time again. With each fall, she dived right back in with determination. Paired with the cheeky caption, “I did not in fact have it…”, the post highlighted Lauren’s goofy stunts on the water. Rather than focusing on perfection, she showed that there’s joy in trying and falling with a smile. While the post was entertaining, it was also genuinely relatable. Was it a character-building experience for an athlete like Wenzel? Maybe. But Wenzel was not out alone in the water.

Wenzel also posted a couple of Instagram stories from her adventurous day out on the water. In one of those stories, Wenzel shared a cheerful snapshot captioned “boat day w the girlies.” In the photo, Wenzel stood at the back of the boat in the water, holding a wakesurf board and smiling after what looked like an exciting ride. Meanwhile, her friends lounged comfortably on the boat’s blue-and-gray cushioned seats, enjoying the sun and the relaxed atmosphere. However, on the far right of the group photo, there was also another known face spotted – Nicole Anderson, the girlfriend of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Julian Okwara’s partner has a blast with gf of his former Lions teammate

Jahmyr Gibbs and Julian Okwara seem to have developed a strong bond during their time together at the Detroit Lions. Okwara finished his four-year stint with the team last year. Meanwhile, Gibbs now enters the 2025 season as one of Detroit’s brightest stars. He has tied for first in total touchdowns (31), tied for second in rushing touchdowns (26), and ranks third in both scrimmage yards (3,190) and rushing yards (2,357) in franchise history through just two seasons. Though Gibbs and Okwara no longer play together, their partners are keeping that shared bond alive.

Lauren Wenzel tagged Nicole Anderson in several Instagram stories during a fun girls’ day on the water. In one story, Nicole floated on a wakeboard behind the boat. She looked ready to ride or had just finished one. Lauren captioned the moment, “cutie girl @madisynnnicole”, capturing Nicole’s laid-back charm. Nicole also posted a story of her own. She filmed Lauren trying her best to surf the wake behind the boat. Lauren leaned forward while gripping the tow rope. Waves splashed around her before she wiped out. Nicole and the others watched from the boat and laughed. She added a row of laughing emojis and tagged Lauren.

With the preseason already kicking off, these carefree moments will soon be hard to find in the NFL community. While Gibbs and Okwara gear up to shine on the field, their partners are taking care of carefree moments away.