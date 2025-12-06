Browns Legend Teaches Jerry Jeudy a Lesson on How to Treat Shedeur Sanders After Sideline Confrontation

Essentials Inside The Story The truth behind the sideline antics is revealed

On-field chemistry is earned, not demanded, a lesson Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy learned the hard way under the watchful eye of a franchise legend after a public spat with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The rookie was caught in a scuffle with Jeudy on the sidelines during the Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Browns legend, Hanford Dixon, wasted no time in sharing his stance on the whole situation.

“Here’s the problem I have with what happened, because now when you got today, see they got cameras everywhere, I mean everybody’s watching everything, you can’t do that, you can’t show up your quarterback like that,” Dixon said on the December 5 episode of The Top Dawgs Show.

“If you have a problem with your quarterback, you can go over there and talk to him, you can go over there and show it to him, but you don’t let everybody know that y’all sitting over there fighting on the sidelines.”

Jerry Jeudy got into an animated exchange with Sanders before the fourth quarter of the game. The QB was watching the film, but Jeudy was telling him to throw the passes to offensive players. It appeared to everyone that the receiver was telling the rookie how to make plays.

As soon as the video went viral, members of Sanders Nation started trolling the underperforming receiver. Early in the first quarter, Sanders threw a deep pass down the middle of the field, but Jeudy didn’t run hard enough to catch the ball. In 12 games this season, Jeudy has 35 receptions for 421 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The QB’s fans also made another point. They called out the receiver for not treating the other rookie quarterback in the building, Dillon Gabriel, in the same manner. Dixon said it right. There are too many cameras on the field not to catch any such moment when two teammates are fighting.

However, the QB-WR duo is trying to break the narrative. They are playing it cool, showing they are on good terms.

Jerry Jeudy and Shedeur Sanders also open up about the sideline drama

During the entire 2025 season, Jeudy openly supported the rookie. Even in the early offseason, he supported Sanders by claiming the QB was working hard like a pro and “has a bright future.” Another viral video showed both players sitting calmly on the sidelines while watching the film during the Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the game, Jerry Jeudy got the chance to open up about the sideline drama. It was clear that he understood his mistake when he saw how others perceived his actions.

“I would have talked to him off camera. Stuff like that happens. Me and Shedeur good, everything good,” Jeudy said.

The rookie quarterback also downplayed the entire incident, saying it has been resolved. Overall, the incident reveals how the signal caller needs more time with his receivers. When Gabriel was playing as the starter, Sanders did not have enough practice. The Colorado rookie has a 1-1 record in two starts, but fans see him as their next franchise quarterback. Some supporters even wanted Jerry Jeudy to be benched.

While both players have downplayed the incident, their connection on the field in the coming weeks will be the only true measure of whether the sideline drama is truly behind them.