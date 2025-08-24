Browns Locker Room Makes Feelings Clear on Shedeur Sanders After Kevin Stefanski’s Harsh QB Decision

The Browns’ preseason finale marked the end of Shedeur Sanders’ final audition to prove he belongs on an NFL roster this year. After a strong debut against the Panthers, a strained oblique forced him to miss the second preseason game against the Eagles, killing his momentum. Now, the Rams game was his last chance to show he’s not just a preseason hype story. Unfortunately for Sanders, the night went sideways.

The stat sheet was brutal: five sacks, poor decisions, and a quarterback rating that tanked to 56.2. But the real story wasn’t the numbers. It was his reaction after getting yanked in favor of Tyler Huntley with just over two minutes left. He wanted back in. As Sanders explained, “I wasn’t in there, so I don’t know. He was in the middle of calling a play, and I was unaware because I was getting ready mentally to get out there for that final two-minute drive, I was visualizing it, and then I was out. I’m like, ‘oh, okay.’” Undeterred, he asked coach Kevin Stefanski face-to-face to let him finish the drive, embodying that Alpha mentality he openly admitted he craves.

Stefanski, however, had made up his mind. “Obviously, we didn’t play great as an offense in the second half. That’s never on one person. So we can be better in a bunch of areas and just felt like we wanted to give Snoop (Tyler Huntley) a last drive,” he said. The move wasn’t a personal slight but a tactical decision to steady the offense.

This realignment of trust sparked a strong reaction inside the Browns’ locker room. Deandre Carter placed his hands firmly on Sanders’ shoulders, talking closely and calmly. The message was simple: We’ve got you. Tony Brown, who had entered the game with Sanders, walked alongside to make sure the young quarterback stayed composed. Even quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave stepped in to lend support. In the unforgiving arena of NFL decisions, where harsh calls get made and egos bruised, the Browns’ locker room chose compassion. They made their feelings clear – not with words on a page, but through the simple, human act of standing together. It’s this kind of passion and unity that keeps a team moving forward, no matter the score.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders sits on the field at the end of training camp in Berea, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Coach Stefanski summed it up clearly: “(Sanders) is a competitive kid. The plan was to go with Snoop there. But I wouldn’t make any more of it than that.” Everyone knew Sanders was still learning to process defenses and quicken his reads at the NFL level. He’s aware too: “I get to sharpen my craft and do everything I can to be the best player,” he said, showing maturity after a night of frustration.

Why Kevin Stefanski benched Shedeur Sanders

Pulling Sanders was a tough-love call by Stefanski based on performance and game flow. With the Browns trailing 17-16 and Sanders clearly struggling 3 of 6 for 14 yards, five sacks mostly due to holding onto the ball too long or trying to make risky plays, a change was necessary. Huntley got the nod to close out the game.

And Snoop delivered exactly what was needed. In six plays, he calmly and confidently drove the Browns 46 yards to set up Andre Szmyt’s 37-yard game-winning field goal as the clock expired. His poise under pressure contrasted sharply with Sanders’ earlier struggles and justified Stefanski’s decision. The win kept Huntley in the mix for the backup QB role alongside Joe Flacco as the regular season looms.

Sanders’ emotional response – pace walking without his helmet, then confronting Stefanski – revealed his hunger and determination. “Of course, that’s the quarterback’s dream, and that’s what every quarterback thrives towards those moments,” he said. “So it wasn’t me, but I was happy that Huntley got in, and he handled the business. So if anybody else would do it, it’d be him.” The harsh benching was a blow, but Sanders is not discouraged.

He knows he must improve rapidly to survive in this league. “I’ve got to watch the film, honestly. I can’t say what it was. Definitely different places where I could get my eyes in better spots and got through the progressions quicker…so all those sack stuff, they definitely on me,” he admitted. For now, Sanders will focus on learning and sharpening his craft against the Browns’ first-team defense in practice.