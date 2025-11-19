Browns Make Announcement on Injured Dillon Gabriel as Shedeur Sanders Receives Bad News on Starting

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room drama has made headlines more times than touchdowns in the end zone. After Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in the second half against the 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, the offense underwent another shuffle.

“The Browns say in their pre-practice report that QB Dillon Gabriel (concussion) is not expected to practice today. TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Alex Wright (quad) are also not expected to practice.” Daniel Oyefusi reported on X.

The third-round pick has shown clear shortcomings through six starts this season. After his concussion, he stayed sidelined and did not return to practice. Before exiting, Gabriel completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards and looked settled in the pocket. Kevin Stefanski still hoped the rookie would remain the starter once he cleared protocol.

“If Dillon clears the concussion protocol, he will start,” Kevin Stefanski said after the game.

Now, that path looks uncertain. Gabriel is unlikely to play in Week 12, and the offense must adjust quickly. His absence forces the unit to rebuild its timing and lean on a backup who hasn’t matched his command. The shift adds pressure across the offense, and the team relies on Shedeur Sanders ahead of another tough matchup.

Other players who did not return to practice after an injury were David Njoku and Alex Wright. The tight end initially suffered a knee injury in week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, impacting his momentum this season. Wright still carries the injury he picked up in Week 10 against the New York Jets. The team has ruled him out for the upcoming matchup. His absence forces the staff to adjust the rotation and rethink their plans for the week.

While Myles Garrett stood out defensively for the Browns, Shedeur Sanders could not dominate on the offensive side against the Ravens. He entered the game in the third quarter as relief for Gabriel, but his moment was as unpredictable as his first time playing with the first team. The Browns have faced injuries on the offensive line throughout the season, and with Gabriel in protocol, Shedeur gets the oportunity to display his skills against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders gets one week to fix what Stefanski broke

Kevin Stefanski’s approach towards Shedeur Sanders made it tougher for the rookie when his moment arrived. The Browns spent weeks centering the offense around Dillon Gabriel. That choice kept Shedeur out of first-team reps, and it showed on the field.

“Stefanski said that Sanders will take all the first-team reps this week, his first since arriving in Cleveland. Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol,” Oyefusi said on X.

Stefanski must ride with Shedeur, even though the rookie begins full first-team practice work only this week. For Sanders, the breakthrough was equally emotional as it was tough because it was the first time he threw a pass to his fellow teammates. His timing with the starting offensive line lagged. He held the ball too long on several drives, missed protection calls, and faced drive-killers. During the preseason, Gabriel occasionally practiced with the first team, something Sanders never got a chance to do.

“I don’t think I played good,” Sanders said. “I think it’s a lot of things we need to look at during the week.”

His stats reflected the lack of rhythm as he only completed 4 passes of 16 attempts for 47 yards. He threw one interception, took two sacks, and posted a 2.4 QBR. With both Gabriel and Deshaun Watson out, the Browns have no safety net. Sanders could excel and make his mark if he gets his first-team reps and veteran assistance from the Browns locker room ahead of the game.