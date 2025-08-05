Browns News: Injured Shedeur Sanders’ Heroic Act Hits Reality Wall as Kevin Stefanski Has Other Priorities

Two days ago, NFL analysts sounded alarm bells about Cleveland’s messy quarterback situation. The Browns’ four-man competition had fans screaming for Shedeur Sanders to start immediately. But Browns legend Bernie Kosar pumped the brakes hard during his 92.3 The Fan camp visit. The former Cleveland icon delivered a stern warning about rushing Sanders or fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel into action too quickly. Kosar’s concerns about premature starts echoed through the practice facility like a prophecy.

The wheels started falling off for Dillon Gabriel when the lights burned brightest. Friday’s practice became a nightmare he couldn’t escape. The rookie quarterback limped through team drills with a gut-wrenching 3-of-14 performance that had coaches shaking their heads. Wide-open receivers watched passes sail past them like ghosts in the Cleveland heat.

Daryl Ruiter didn’t mince words on 92.3 The Fan, delivering a brutal assessment that cut deep. “He’s not an NFL quarterback. Not right now,” Ruiter declared, his voice carrying the weight of years watching failed prospects. “He’s rolling out and can’t hit guys wide open. At times, he’s not that good in the warmup periods.” Those words stung because they rang true. Gabriel’s struggles weren’t just game-time jitters anymore.

The injury bug struck next, adding insult to injury. Gabriel joined Kenny Pickett in the hamstring club, suffering tightness during Saturday’s session. Monday brought more bad news as he sat out team drills, watching from the sidelines while his competition window slammed shut. James Cook highlighted the mounting chaos on the NFL’s official channel, painting a grim picture of Cleveland’s quarterback room.

“The Browns have had their own share of quarterback issues through the course of camp. Kenny Pickett still limited right now because of a hamstring. Dillon Gabriel popped up today with some hamstring tightness and did not practice. Shedeur Sanders had arm soreness recently. But he was back on the practice field today and did not sound too concerned.” Seems like there were problems galores.

Pickett acknowledged the harsh reality on Saturday, admitting he’s “losing ground” in the competition after missing his sixth straight day of 11-on-11 drills. Sanders battled through arm soreness but returned on Monday, showing the grit that separates survivors from casualties. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco stood tall as the last man standing. He hadn’t missed a single rep while younger legs crumbled around him. Coach Stefanski watched his carefully crafted competition plans dissolve into medical reports and missed opportunities.

“No, I didn’t,” Stefanski admitted when asked about expecting these injuries. “Hey, every day, you learn something new. All those guys are working hard. Injuries are part of this game.” The timing couldn’t be worse. Joint practices with Carolina and Philadelphia loomed ahead—moments that could define careers now slipping through wounded fingers. But after Sanders’ heroic training camp performances, the depth chart felt like a slap in the face – proving sometimes politics trumps production.

Shedeur Sanders gets buried in the Browns’ depth chart despite a strong camp showing

The numbers on paper tell one story. The field tells another entirely. Shedeur Sanders found himself stuck at the bottom of Cleveland’s first official depth chart, listed as the fourth quarterback behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel. The placement stung worse than his recent arm soreness, which cost him valuable weekend reps.

Sanders has scrapped and clawed since April’s draft, fighting to prove he belongs in Cleveland’s quarterback room. His performances during camp suggested he deserved better than fourth-string status. The former Colorado star had been pushing for a top-two spot with his arm talent and field awareness. But depth charts don’t always reflect reality on the practice field.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial. Friday’s preseason opener against Carolina represents Sanders’s golden opportunity to flip the script. Starters typically see limited action in exhibition games, meaning Sanders could command significant snaps to showcase his skills. The fourth-string label might work in his favor, giving him extended playing time to prove the depth chart wrong.

Cleveland’s decision to bring back Tyler Huntley adds another wrinkle to the competition. Huntley’s familiarity with the system from last season signals the Browns might be hedging their bets. With Pickett and Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, Huntley provides veteran insurance while Sanders battles for relevance. The depth chart positioning feels like a gut punch for Sanders, but preseason games have launched countless careers. One strong showing against Carolina could rewrite his Cleveland story entirely. Sometimes being underestimated becomes the biggest advantage of all.