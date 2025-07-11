Browns News: Jimmy Haslam Warned Against Big Kevin Stefanski Decision Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns head into the 2025 season with Kevin Stefanski’s future under the microscope. Last year’s 3-14 disaster, fueled by QB chaos and an anemic offense, left fans frustrated. Despite the mess, the front office stood by Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry, extending their contracts through 2025. But patience isn’t unlimited. Analyst Aaron Schatz recently pointed out that Stefanski’s real test isn’t just wins – it’s whether the team stays competitive.

On 92.3 The Fan, Schatz suggested that with last year’s QB disaster, progress might look like ‘avoiding collapse‘ rather than a playoff push. The fact that Stefanski still has league-wide respect says a lot. If the Browns moved on, he’d likely get another shot elsewhere. Now, as training camp nears, owner Jimmy Haslam faces a critical choice. And some are already warning him against making a rash move.

The Browns may have hit rock bottom in 2024, but don’t expect heads to roll just yet. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently joined The Ken Carman Show and made it clear – Kevin Stefanski isn’t on the hot seat. At least, not yet. “When you look at it from the outside looking in, I could see why people might feel that way,” Cabot said, addressing fan concerns about Stefanski’s future. “But if you understand what this team is doing right now, you can kind of remove him from the hot seat this year. They’re looking at this as a two-year plan to find their quarterback of the future.”

She drove the point home with some NFL reality: “You show me an NFL coach who has won consistently without a good starting quarterback, and the list has to be very small. They want to see what Kevin can do once he has his quarterback of the future. I don’t think that he’s on the hot seat right now.”

Her insight tracks with how the organization has operated. Remember, Stefanski somehow squeezed 11 wins from five different QBs in 2023 before last year’s collapse. The front office knows you can’t judge any coach fairly when they’re playing QB roulette. Especially after the Deshaun Watson disaster left them scrambling.

Kevin Stefanski under the microscope?

The Browns‘ 2025 training camp kicks off in Berea on July 22 for veterans. It would set the stage for what might be the most important QB competition of Kevin Stefanski’s coaching career. As veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett battle to lead the offense, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders wait in the wings. Not just as developmental projects, but as potential franchise-changers. The organization has made it clear: every QB will get a legitimate chance to prove themselves before final roster cuts on August 26. But this isn’t just about filling out a depth chart. It’s about Stefanski finally getting the chance to develop his guy after years of QB chaos.

The pressure to deliver isn’t just coming from the front office. Former NFL receiver Cecil Shorts III recently put Stefanski on blast, challenging his reputation as an offensive guru. “Stefanski, you’re supposed to be the guru. Kevin, you’re supposed to be the guru. This is what you’re supposed to do,” Shorts declared, his voice rising with intensity. “Go out there and develop them. Do it. If you’re the guru you say you are, if you’re the guru everyone says you are… Prove it. Prove it. Pick one and develop him throughout the year.“

Shorts’ challenge cuts to the heart of Cleveland’s QB dilemma. The Browns haven’t had consistent QB development since their return in 1999, cycling through 38 different starters. Now, with two intriguing rookies in the mix, Shorts believes Stefanski needs to commit to a plan: “Let them compete, pick one, and support him to see what he can do. I’m not a fan of switching quarterbacks… I hate that. Let the rookie play all 17 games; if he’s healthy, play all 17. Let him develop.”

This puts Stefanski in a tricky spot. Does he play it safe with a veteran like Flacco to try salvaging wins now? Or does he try to develop Gabriel or Sanders, knowing rookie growing pains could put his job at risk? It’s the exact dilemma Mary Kay Cabot referenced – the organization wants to see what Stefanski can do with a QB he can mold, but they also need to show progress.

The next few weeks will reveal plenty. If Stefanski can identify and develop his QB of the future – whether that’s one of the rookies or someone yet to arrive – he’ll justify the front office’s patience. But if the QB carousel keeps spinning, even Cabot’s vote of confidence might not save him.