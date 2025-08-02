Browns News: Shedeur Sanders Gets a Chilly Signal at Training Camp

The preseason is here. With the Chargers dismantling the Lions 34-7 in the first game, teams are now racing against time to get their lineups right. And Kevin Stefanski is facing that very pressure. The Browns are set to take on the Panthers this coming Friday, and the question on everyone’s mind is—who’s QB1?

It’s now a three-way race between Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Shedeur Sanders, with veteran Joe Flacco hanging back—for now. Though Flacco is likely to stay the backup, he’s still seen as insurance in case things get rocky. Stefanski, though, isn’t showing any panic. He recently told 92.3 The Fan, “I’m proud of these guys. They are fighting like crazy. We’re throwing a ton at them.”

Stefanski also acknowledged the grind behind closed doors, saying, “They’ve spent a lot of time in that meeting room where you start to get into the minutiae of this position, and I think Shedeur and Dillon are really working hard.” Still, the reps speak louder than the quotes. And while the work ethic is there, the results aren’t equal. Sanders hasn’t risen past the third team, while Gabriel continues to eat into first-team reps as Pickett battles a hamstring issue. Flacco, meanwhile, looks like the leader—even without the label.

Moreover, Friday’s 11-on-11s confirmed the pecking order. As per Underdog NFL, “Joe Flacco got ‘lion’s share’ of work with 1st string… Dillon Gabriel split time with 1st and 2nd string. Shedeur Sanders worked with 2nd and 3rd string. Kenny Pickett (hamstring) limited to individual work, 1-on-1s.” In short, the chilly signal for Sanders isn’t just figurative—it’s factual.

Looking ahead, this four-man standoff has made the Browns one of the most-watched teams this offseason. And with no clear QB1 yet, the way Stefanski handles this could shape not only 2025—but the franchise’s next chapter. However, one Browns legend already has advice in hand.

Shedeur Sanders’s patience may be the Browns’ best play yet

To be fair, Cleveland’s been down this road before. Quarterback uncertainty has become as familiar in the Dawg Pound as tailgating at the Muni Lot. And once again, the Browns are weighing development versus desperation. Legendary QB Bernie Kosar isn’t sitting this one out either. He recently joined 92.3 The Fan and made one thing clear—Shedeur Sanders is turning heads, but patience should still be the priority.

In fact, Kosar couldn’t hide his respect for the rookie’s work ethic. “I love how he [Sanders] is handling stuff. He’s out here an hour early. That’s working out stuff, and then he’s one of the last guys here signing autographs and all that,” Kosar said, a nod not just to Sanders’ grind, but also his humility.

And he didn’t just praise the Colorado kid. Kosar tipped his hat to Dillon Gabriel too, saying the Oklahoma product has been “picking up the system” with some serious sharpness. Still, Kosar was quick to point out that competition alone isn’t enough. The Browns’ QB carousel over the past decade has taught him a lesson: don’t rush it. “We kill more quarterbacks by putting them in there early,” he said.

So instead of throwing young arms into the fire, Kosar believes the Browns might be better off dialing things back. “A modified approach might be better for the long-term health of the team and the quarterback,” he suggested. And when it comes from the guy who last led Cleveland to consistent playoff relevance, that advice hits different.

Now, with Week 1 creeping closer and no starter named, the Browns must choose between fast results or future returns. And if they listen to Bernie, Shedeur’s time will come—just not yet.