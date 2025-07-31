Browns News: Shedeur Sanders Told to Pull Up His Socks as QBs Battle Turns Fierce

The Browns’ training camp in Berea has become a proving ground, and Shedeur Sanders isn’t getting any free passes. While veterans command first-team reps, the rookie QB waits his turn, throwing to equipment staff during drills – far from the spotlight many expected him to seize. Yet Sanders doesn’t flinch. “That’s not my place to answer,” he says when asked about his limited role. “I know who I am… I can never feel less than any circumstance.”

But patience only lasts so long in the NFL. Behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and even fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders faces a steep climb. His reps come against the first-team defense – with a backup offense around him. A brutal test, yet one that could force the Browns to make a decision sooner than they planned. Because if there’s one thing Shedeur can’t afford, it’s blending in. And after one analyst’s blunt take, the pressure just got real.

The Browns’ QB competition took center stage this week when analyst Chris Broussard delivered a pointed message about Shedeur Sanders’ make-or-break moment. “If he looks good against the first-team defense, he’s not doing it with the first-team offense so I do like that,” Broussard noted on First Things First, highlighting the uneven playing field for the rookie. “I think it’s important to see what he can do this season. Because if he’s good, then maybe you have your franchise quarterback. I’m not saying throw him in there if he’s absolutely clearly not ready, but if he’s clearly not ready, then you know he’s not our franchise guy.“

The challenge couldn’t be clearer. Sanders has spent camp running the second- and third-team offense against Cleveland’s starting defense – a trial by fire that reveals more about his potential than padded stats ever could. With Kenny Pickett sidelined by a hamstring injury, reps have opened up, yet veterans Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel still command the first-team snaps. Sanders waits, but the clock is ticking.

Broussard’s analysis cut deeper. “You’ve got to see if Shedeur is anything special,” he said, framing this preseason as an audition not just for the backup role, but for Sanders’ entire future in Cleveland. The unspoken stakes? A struggling season could position the Browns to chase 2026 draft prospects like Arch Manning.

For now, Sanders battles without the luxury of first-team weapons. His targets are backups; his protection, patchwork. Yet these reps against Myles Garrett and the starting defense may prove more valuable than any scripted drill. Every completion against that unit carries weight. Every mistake gets magnified. The Browns haven’t anointed him. But in the crucible of camp, Sanders faces a truth every rookie eventually learns: potential isn’t given. It’s taken.

Browns QB depth chart leaves Shedeur Sanders waiting

The Browns’ cautious approach with Shedeur Sanders stems from a stark reality. The rookie isn’t just battling for reps – he’s racing to close a knowledge gap. “He had a bigger learning curve than Dillon Gabriel… he was pretty far behind,” Albert Breer observed, pinpointing why Sanders hasn’t sniffed first-team action despite his pedigree. Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s depth chart remains “in pencil,” with every decision weighted by how quickly Sanders processes NFL-speed defenses and owns his mistakes under pressure.

Former coach Eric Mangini amplified the skepticism, dismissing Sanders’ flashy offseason workouts against backups. “All of his reps have been with the backend guys… That’s a good decision,” Mangini stressed, underscoring that preseason – starting August 8 against Carolina -will offer Sanders’ first true test against NFL-caliber competition. Yet the rookie’s response to adversity has been telling. “It doesn’t faze me,” Sanders said, drawing on his journey from HBCU to the league. “There’s nothing that is a challenge.”

The bigger picture? Cleveland’s QB battle – led by Flacco but muddled by Pickett’s injury – could yield their most stable situation since Baker Mayfield. As Alex Kay noted, “Iron sharpens iron,” and whether Sanders climbs the depth chart or watches from the sidelines, the Browns finally have options. But for now, the rookie must prove he’s more than a project.

The Browns’ QB competition isn’t just about who starts Week 1 – it’s about defining the franchise’s future. Shedeur Sanders may be raw, but his resilience and arm talent offer something Cleveland hasn’t had in years: a high-upside wild card. Whether he carves out a role this season or develops behind veterans, one truth remains – every rep, every throw, and every preseason snap will determine if he’s the next hidden gem or just another camp storyline. For a team starving for stability at QB, the real victory lies in finally having options worth believing in. The grind continues, but the stakes have never been clearer.