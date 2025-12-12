Browns OC Tommy Rees Makes Immediate Announcement on Future as Michigan Shows Interest For HC Role

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees suddenly found himself linked to one of the biggest openings in college football. The Browns just fell to 3-10, and the focus inside the building has been on developing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But at the same time, Michigan has reportedly shown interest in Rees for its vacant head coach position. The coach has now shared his thoughts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m really focused on trying to play good offensive football, get a young quarterback ready to play, support our players,” Tommy Rees told reporters on December 11. “Look, some of those things are flattering, and you listen as a competitor.”

It’s clear that Tommy Rees wants to lead the Browns’ young offensive core toward improvement. That’s what he is looking at on an immediate basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski handed him play-calling duties in Week 10. Since then, even though the offense hasn’t been explosive, it has looked slightly better. Cleveland still ranks 30th in total yardage entering Week 1. But given how rough the Stefanski era has been lately, even modest upgrades feel meaningful.

Michigan, meanwhile, now needs a new head coach after firing Sherrone Moore on December 10. The university found credible evidence that the coach had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. So, Biff Poggi has stepped in as interim HC now, but the search for the next Wolverines HC is still underway. Rees immediately became one of the names to watch. And honestly, why wouldn’t Rees consider giving an interview?

The Browns OC already spoke to Penn State last week during its own search before the school ultimately chose Matt Campbell. In 2024, Tommy Rees even interviewed with North Carolina before the Tar Heels stunned everyone by hiring Bill Belichick. Clearly, Rees is on the radar for high-profile college jobs, and his résumé explains why.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played quarterback at Notre Dame. Later, he joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 as an offensive assistant for his first NFL coaching opportunity. But fate led him back to Notre Dame, where he joined as the quarterbacks coach for three seasons from 2017 until 2019. Ress also got promoted to the offensive coordinator role from 2020 to 2022. Next, he made his way to the University of Alabama as the offensive coordinator.

2024 witnessed his return to the NFL with the Browns, first as a tight ends/pass game specialist, and in 2025, he became their offensive coordinator. All that experience makes him appealing to any major program. Isn’t that exactly what Michigan needs right now?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s struggles are clear. But rookie QB Shedeur Sanders has thrived under Rees. In the Week 14 matchup against the Titans, the QB posted 364 total yards and four total touchdowns. He even earned Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and was named the starter for the rest of the season. That’s a big step for the rookie, but it’s fair to say Rees played a massive role in that progress.

Besides, let’s not forget this part: under Tommy Rees, the Brown’s offense has been able to score better than they did under Stefanski. So, if the Browns finish under .500 for a second consecutive season this time, the team might even consider firing Stefanski. But as far as Rees is concerned, the team will most likely make every effort to keep him.

“Tommy has done just a great job of providing leadership to our offense when it always hasn’t been good,” said Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea just last week. “I think that the greatest trait of a leader is how you can lead when times are tough, and he’s just done an outstanding job being in front of the guys on a daily basis of providing leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Why does Michigan want Tommy Rees?

While the Browns currently sit at 3-10, Tommy Rees would want to consider that the Michigan Wolverines are in the Big Ten. Michigan has also gone 18-8 over the last two seasons. So, Rees might want to head to a winning program. But just last month, Browns offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren made it clear that the Browns treasure the football knowledge and experience that the OC brings to Cleveland.

“Tommy is – he’ll probably be (mad) I say this – but he’s a football savant,” Bloomgren said last month. “Like, I was in my third year coaching in the NFL when I was his age, and he is such an old soul with so much football knowledge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, it looks like Rees wants to be a head coach, considering he has been giving interviews. Still just 33, the coach is one of the brightest offensive minds. Plus, his experience working under Nick Saban only adds to the allure.

In fact, reports suggest that any NFL franchise or college that reaches out to Saban about coming out of retirement is redirected to hire Rees.

However, the Wolverines have another strong candidate: Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. He helped Michigan win the 2023 national championship and even won a game as Michigan’s interim head coach. He knows the culture, the players, and the expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

What will happen next? All that remains to be seen.