Browns’ QB Bust Makes Bold Shedeur Sanders Claim That Could Force Kevin Stefanski to Rethink Plans

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns are finally making moves. After spending days trying to solve the 4-man QB equation, the team finally found some answers. To that end, Stefanski pulled off a few big changes. One is trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders after he struggled with hamstring injuries. Unexpected? With Joe Flacco as the starter and Dillon Gabriel as backup, the team has sealed Shedeur Sanders’ fate: at QB3. However, he is expected to fight against the pecking order.

It’s not just his fans, but former Browns QB Johnny Manziel also expects the player to prove himself. During his appearance on Glory Daze, he even made a bold prediction. “You have Shadeur walk in here. I really feel deep down that he can be the guy moving forward to maybe shake things up and do something different,” he said. Having been a promising QB himself in his time, he knows a thing or two about it. However, the trouble with Sanders lies in his recent turn of fate. Stefanski named Sanders as the 3rd-string QB, leaving him in an emergency role to start the season. Not to mention, this decision comes after three weeks of heavy preseason evaluation and intense competition among the players.

This means Sanders will show up during the games but will only get a chance to play when Gabriel and Flacco aren’t on the field. That could take a long time. After all, both Flacco and Gabriel are solid players. Gabriel also showed his ability to come back quickly after his injuries. However, whenever Sanders gets a chance and is able to put up the kind of performance he had in his preseason debut game, he could likely force Stefanski to reconsider. For now, though, it’s unlikely unless the starter or backup misses a game.

Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns without a sack during his first preseason action, gaining praise from fans and NFL experts. However, he suffered a minor injury, missing preseason game 2. He played again against the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale, but wasn’t able to deliver to the same level.

Worse, his performance just fell off the cliff. Sanders was sacked five times and finished with just 14 passing yards. Ultimately, he was replaced by Tyler Huntley for the final minutes. Analysts like Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson criticized Stefanski for losing faith in a young player this quick, fueling speculation that Sanders wasn’t given a fair shot.

However, Stefanski refused such claims and added that he is focused on the development of the rookies. This was evident when another rookie, Dillon Gabriel, was announced as QB2, as Stefanski lauded his consistent performance in the training camp.

Kevin Stefanski appears confident about Dillon Gabriel

While Sanders couldn’t keep pace with his performance, Gabriel continued to get better every time he got on the field. There were concerns around the third-round pick when he was struggling with a hamstring injury. Pickett was dealing with the same issues.

However, he made the most of his preseason opportunities. He had 13 of his 18 passes for 143 yards with an interception and two sacks during his debut in the preseason game 2 for the Browns. In the preseason finale game, he had 12 of his 19 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, which may have ultimately convinced the coach.

Kevin Stefanski praised the player for getting “better and better” each time. “I do understand that Dillon showed them some things, especially in that last game,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said about the player on 92.3 The Fan: Baskin and Phelps.

As for Sanders, the Browns will continue to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster, with Deshaun Watson still sidelined on the PUP list. “We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity,” Cleveland’s general manager Andrew Berry told NFL Network.

Shedeur Sanders will get his opportunity to prove his mettle. The question is: Will he grab it with both hands? Or falter at the last moment, like in the preseason?