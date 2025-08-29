brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Browns’ QB Bust Makes Bold Shedeur Sanders Claim That Could Force Kevin Stefanski to Rethink Plans

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 29, 2025 | 7:21 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns are finally making moves. After spending days trying to solve the 4-man QB equation, the team finally found some answers. To that end, Stefanski pulled off a few big changes. One is trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders after he struggled with hamstring injuries. Unexpected? With Joe Flacco as the starter and Dillon Gabriel as backup, the team has sealed Shedeur Sanders’ fate: at QB3. However, he is expected to fight against the pecking order.

It’s not just his fans, but former Browns QB Johnny Manziel also expects the player to prove himself. During his appearance on Glory Daze, he even made a bold prediction. “You have Shadeur walk in here. I really feel deep down that he can be the guy moving forward to maybe shake things up and do something different,” he said. Having been a promising QB himself in his time, he knows a thing or two about it. However, the trouble with Sanders lies in his recent turn of fate. Stefanski named Sanders as the 3rd-string QB, leaving him in an emergency role to start the season. Not to mention, this decision comes after three weeks of heavy preseason evaluation and intense competition among the players.

This means Sanders will show up during the games but will only get a chance to play when Gabriel and Flacco aren’t on the field. That could take a long time. After all, both Flacco and Gabriel are solid players. Gabriel also showed his ability to come back quickly after his injuries. However, whenever Sanders gets a chance and is able to put up the kind of performance he had in his preseason debut game, he could likely force Stefanski to reconsider. For now, though, it’s unlikely unless the starter or backup misses a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

via Imago

Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns without a sack during his first preseason action, gaining praise from fans and NFL experts. However, he suffered a minor injury, missing preseason game 2. He played again against the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale, but wasn’t able to deliver to the same level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Worse, his performance just fell off the cliff. Sanders was sacked five times and finished with just 14 passing yards. Ultimately, he was replaced by Tyler Huntley for the final minutes. Analysts like Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson criticized Stefanski for losing faith in a young player this quick, fueling speculation that Sanders wasn’t given a fair shot.

AD

However, Stefanski refused such claims and added that he is focused on the development of the rookies. This was evident when another rookie, Dillon Gabriel, was announced as QB2, as Stefanski lauded his consistent performance in the training camp.

Kevin Stefanski appears confident about Dillon Gabriel

While Sanders couldn’t keep pace with his performance, Gabriel continued to get better every time he got on the field. There were concerns around the third-round pick when he was struggling with a hamstring injury. Pickett was dealing with the same issues.

What’s your perspective on:

Is Shedeur Sanders being unfairly sidelined, or is he just not ready for the big leagues?

Have an interesting take?

However, he made the most of his preseason opportunities. He had 13 of his 18 passes for 143 yards with an interception and two sacks during his debut in the preseason game 2 for the Browns. In the preseason finale game, he had 12 of his 19 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, which may have ultimately convinced the coach.

Kevin Stefanski praised the player for getting “better and better” each time. “I do understand that Dillon showed them some things, especially in that last game,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said about the player on 92.3 The Fan: Baskin and Phelps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

As for Sanders, the Browns will continue to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster, with Deshaun Watson still sidelined on the PUP list. “We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity,” Cleveland’s general manager Andrew Berry told NFL Network.

Top Stories

1

Steelers Might Waste $132M Acquisition As Mike Tomlin Could Abandon Plans for Aaron Rodgers – Report

2

Pete Carroll Announces Unfortunate QB Injury As Raiders Get $18.5M Geno Smith Exit Strategy

3

Kevin Stefanski Announces Tough Reality for Shedeur Sanders As Browns Clear QB Decision

4

Brett Favre Pays Tribute to Super Bowl Champion Who Succumbed to CTE In An Emotional Message to America

5

Andy Reid to Cut Ties With 2 Chiefs Players for Patrick Mahomes After Giving Up on QB

Shedeur Sanders will get his opportunity to prove his mettle. The question is: Will he grab it with both hands? Or falter at the last moment, like in the preseason?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Shedeur Sanders being unfairly sidelined, or is he just not ready for the big leagues?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved