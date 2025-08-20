Browns QB’s Future in Doubt After Dillon Gabriel Faces Backlash Over ‘Stupid’ Remarks

The Cleveland Browns are in the headlines for many reasons, be it Dillon Gabriel’s comments or their four-man QB competition. Recently, what swept the media was Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, who admitted he is happy with his quarterbacks and that the competition has motivated them all to be better. For the franchise, it’s the quarterback room that has their undivided attention. After many trials, the Browns named Joe Flacco as their starting QB. While that settled the starter’s role, the team must also be considering trimming some of the other additions in the QB room. And the quarterback whose future in Cleveland seems questionable is the same player once considered promising.

Deshaun Watson is heading into the 2025 regular season, and the picture isn’t bright for Watson, who still appears determined to make a comeback. Currently on the active-PUP list, Watson is not expected to start the regular season. As The Athletic’s Zac Jackson noted, there are doubts surrounding Watson’s roster spot, saying, “Watson is also on active-PUP but won’t be ready to start the season. He’ll land on the regular-season PUP list next week.” That would make him ineligible to play for at least the first four games of the season. But will he come back for the rest of the game?

After this, the Browns will have a five-week window to watch Deshaun Watson in practice and decide if their 29-year-old quarterback should return to the active roster. If he’s not ready in that stretch, his season is over. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Watson could be practicing by October, though she still sees it as a long shot for him to play this year. Even so, the Browns aren’t closing the door, and with the progress he’s shown, it makes sense they’d want to keep that momentum alive, especially for a team so desperate for stability at quarterback. But one thing is sure: no matter what, Watson’s future is uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Sep 22, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 4 after the game against the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 20240922_sns_bg7_00312

Alongside the veteran QB, the Browns have Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders competing for backup roles, giving the team plenty of options. And who can forget that once owner Jimmy Haslam admitted bluntly about Watson, “We took a big swing and miss.” The Cleveland Browns invested heavily in Watson, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, a commitment he has failed to live up to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2022, Watson missed 11 games in his first season due to suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In 2023, his six-game run was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury. The following year, an Achilles injury limited him to just seven games in 2024. Altogether, he has played only 19 games for Cleveland, going 9–10 with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

There was plenty of debate over whether Watson was the right pick for the Browns before the deal was inked, but the team still went all in, trading three first-round picks to the Houston Texans to acquire him. That gamble hasn’t worked out. As per Jackson, Dillon Gabriel, Pickett, and Sanders appear to have their roster spots secured for this season.

Still, the battle for the backup QB position remains ongoing, with both Sanders and Dillon Gabriel putting together impressive performances and sparking a few controversies in the process.

Dillon Gabriel lands in hot water over “entertainers” comment

After struggling with a hamstring injury, the Browns’ rookie, Dillon Gabriel, made his debut in the game against the Eagles. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards but threw an interception returned for a 75-yard touchdown. But that wasn’t the highlight of the day for the QB. He is gaining attention from critics and fans for a different reason as well.

During the sideline interview, he was asked about his performance. And he made a comment that many believe was a shot at his teammate, Sanders. “There’s entertainers and there’s competitors, and I totally understand that. But my job is to compete. And that’s what I’m focused on doing,” he said. This quickly drew attention. Even Sanders’ agent, Boog, chimed in with a bit of sarcasm, “That’s not a shot at Shedeur. I wouldn’t look at it like that.”

The rookie later clarified in the postgame conference that his comment wasn’t directed at his teammate. He explained that by entertainers, he had meant the media. “Yeah, first off, I’m all about our team and each other. I would never make that [comment about Sanders],” he said. However, the ship had already sailed, and his explanation did little to stop the criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of the latest to react was Stephen A. Smith, who criticized the quarterback and labeled his comment as “stupid” and unnecessary. “I never believed he was talking about Shedeur Sanders. I totally believed him when he said he was talking about the media. Having said that, Dillon Gabriel, respectfully, it was stupid. A very dumb comment to make,” he called the rookie out.

The ESPN analyst suggested it was likely stemmed from the obvious tension in the Browns’ quarterback room, as players compete for the backup role. Anyway, with Flacco holding the starting position and the race for the QB2 spot in full swing, the controversy doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.