Browns Receivers Divided With Shedeur Sanders’ Gesture as QB Unhappy With Debut vs. Panthers

In the aftermath of Shedeur Sanders’ much-anticipated NFL debut, where the Cleveland Browns cruised to a 30–10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, one moment off the scoreboard quickly became the talk of the locker room and the league. It was a testament not only to generosity but to a quarterback seeking connection through personal gesture… Even if that connection wasn’t uniform. Some teammates laced up. Others didn’t. Yet, that choice carved out conversation: was it a bonding moment, or a quiet division?

Instead of trying to seek attention with more highlight reels, Sanders chose to extend camaraderie. One stylish dart at a time. His performance that night wasn’t flawless; there were ‘miscommunications with receivers’ and pressure leading to a turnover on fourth down. Yet, when called on, he delivered, connecting twice with Kaden Davis and leading another scoring drive before making way for Tyler Huntley.

In a moment of generosity that goes beyond the football pitch, Shedeur gifted the Prime DT Max ’96s, a retro Nike sneaker designed for and made famous by Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. It was originally released in 1996 as a signature cross-training shoe, not a pure football cleat. Deion wore them during his NFL career, and they became one of the most iconic multi-sport sneakers of the 1990s. Because Deion was the rare athlete to play while in the cleats both NFL football and MLB baseball at an elite level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sanders slipped in a humble gesture that spoke volumes. After the game, he told 92.3 The Fan: “I gifted a lot of the receivers the Prime DT (Max) ’96s. Some wore them, some didn’t. But, I was like ‘OK, this is just my little appreciation gift to them. Cause they don’t happen to be having a lot of stocks. So, I couldn’t do everybody, I wish I could.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

A few proudly laced up the retro kicks as a nod to Shedeur’s thoughtfulness and Deion’s legacy, while others opted to leave them in the box, preferring their own gear or wary of breaking in unfamiliar footwear. The split wasn’t about ingratitude so much as personal preference. But it underscored how even a heartfelt gift can land differently in a competitive, style-conscious locker room.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s preseason slate isn’t over yet. After Friday’s win over Carolina, the Browns still have two tune-ups on the calendar, a road trip to Philadelphia on August 16 and a home date with the Rams on August 23. Against the Panthers, only Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley took snaps, but that won’t be the case moving forward. With Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett all expected to return to the mix, the final two games could turn into a crowded quarterback carousel as each vies for valuable live-game reps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sanders’ gift to his receivers made headlines, but his own words about the game revealed a deeper layer, one focused on performance, comfort, and the work still ahead.

Shedeur Sanders believes his best is yet to come

Shedeur wrapped up his first NFL outing with 138 yards through the air. Two touchdown passes. And 19 rushing yards on four carries. He went 14-of-23 passing, working into the late third quarter before giving way to Tyler Huntley. The night started slowly, with Cleveland’s first three possessions coming up empty. But a muffed Panthers punt flipped the momentum. After RB Ahmani Marshall’s short three-yard gain, Sanders fired a strike between two defenders to WR Kaden Davis, knotting the score at 7–7.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not long after, Sanders found another spark. Two series later, he dropped a deep ball to WR Luke Floriea, who hauled it in with a dazzling one-handed grab for 30 yards, setting the Browns up in Carolina territory. RB Trayveon Williams then churned out back-to-back solid runs, paving the way for Sanders to reconnect with Davis on a second touchdown, giving Cleveland a 14–7 advantage. The Browns scored 30 points straight after going 0-7 in the beginning. Even with those highlights, Sanders was blunt about where he stood. “I wasn’t nervous. It was just getting comfortable. There’s plenty of game before I was nervous. But I knew the answers to the test. I know I’m ready for the moment. Did I play up to par? No, I don’t feel like I did. But, the main goal was to win.”

Ultimately, Sanders walked off the field having delivered both a victory and glimpses of the playmaking Cleveland hoped for when they brought him in. His debut was a blend of promise and perspective. Big plays. Clutch throws… and a win… All tempered by his own insistence that there’s more to come. Yet, his postgame honesty about needing to raise his standard underscored a maturity beyond his rookie status. With two preseason games left and a crowded quarterback room ahead, Sanders’ ability to turn those flashes into sustained drives will determine whether this debut is remembered as just a strong start or the beginning of his hold on the Browns’ future.