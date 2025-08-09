Browns Reporter Changes Tune After Shedeur Sanders Confrontation as Myles Garrett Demands More

The Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers was a spectacle of more than just Xs and Os. The aftermath of the game saw the surprising starting QB Shedeur Sanders shine on the pitch. But a different kind of outcome arose when he met the Browns veteran analyst Tony Grossi. What Sanders had next for Grossi wasn’t a comment or complaint, but rather a request. The moment quickly morphed into a revealing confrontation that set the tone for the early buzz around the team’s quarterback room.

After the 30-10 victory over the Panthers, Sanders and Grossi ran into each other, and while lighthearted, both were caught in a confrontation about the analyst’s harsh words towards the rookie QB. Sanders said to Grossi, “Tony. I be hoping you got something positive to say about me. You only say negative stuff about me. And I’m like, I ain’t do nothing to you. I ain’t seen nothing positive you’ve ever said. (Starts laughing) I just want positive everything. What’d I do to you, Tony?” The exchange, captured and circulated on social media, immediately humanized Sanders beyond the highlights reel, showing a player craving validation in an environment rife with pressure and skepticism.

That confrontation, for one, actually led to something positive. Shedeur had a great start. But let’s go back to a few days ago, Sanders didn’t even know he’d be starting. HC Kevin Stefanski only had to move forward with the decision after both QB2, Kenny Pickett, and QB3, Dillon Gabriel, came down with hamstring injuries, all while QB1 Joe Flacco‘s abilities will be on display in Week 1. Shedeur took the opportunity and made the most of it, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and throwing 2 touchdowns.

Comments came from all around the NFL world, and Shedeur became the most talked-about player in preseason Week 1. And Sanders also got exactly what he asked for, some “positivity” from Tony Grossi himself. Grossi wrote on X: “My bottom line on Shedeur Sanders’ impressive debut: He put the pressure on QB2 Kenny Pickett and QB3 Dillon Gabriel to get healthy and perform next week.”

This statement subtly underscored the shifting dynamics within the Browns’ quarterback hierarchy and hinted at the internal competition heating up. Sanders finished the night with sharp completions and no turnovers, a strong statement for a young quarterback stepping into an NFL spotlight. His presence already impacts the room, as a veteran backup like Pickett or another rising rookie in Gabriel must now answer the question of whether they can rise to the occasion or cede snaps to the rising star.

But while Sanders was navigating media narratives and proving himself on the field, another voice inside the Browns’ locker room was setting a different kind of challenge for him.

Browns’ Myles Garrett wants more from Shedeur Sanders

Myles Garrett, the defensive cornerstone of Cleveland’s roster, made it clear that an impressive debut was only the beginning, and that Shedeur Sanders would need to raise his game even further if the Browns were serious about contending. The 14-of-23 passes through the air for 138 yards, two touchdown strikes before halftime, and a 106.8 passer rating, even further adding 19 rushing yards on four carries. These are solid numbers for a rookie and for someone technically listed as a ‘QB4.’ But that’s just half the story, because while Sanders impressed on the stat sheet, the bigger impact came from what unfolded after the game and inside the Browns’ locker room.

Garrett gave Sanders the praise, but didn’t shy away from a really check either.