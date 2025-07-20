Browns Rumors: Shedeur Sanders Makes $14M Without Playing a Down After Accepting Backup Role

Cleveland‘s quarterback carousel never stops headlining every other day. Take, for example, Shedeur Sanders, who entered the NFL with rockstar hype—the first NCAA athlete to ink an NIL deal with Nike while still at Colorado. Now in Cleveland’s crowded QB room, the 23-year-old might not be Stefanski’s chosen savior who is supposed to prevent another 3-14 disaster, but he’s already winning off the field.

From dawn on the turf to dusk in the community, Shedeur Sanders has truly put in the work. Between community impact and marketing hustle, Sanders is monetizing momentum for the Browns, even though the much-debated Sanders’ NFL debut may still be months away. That did not stop his fanbase (somewhat inherited), proudly known as the “Sanders Nation,” from writing its own chapter in retail history.

Reports suggest that the Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback is the highest-selling jersey rookie since his father, Deion Sanders. In a viral Instagram post, user cassius30 claimed, “$250 million in rookie jersey sales for Shedeur Sanders, which means he’s going to commission $14 million.” His No. 12 jersey retails for $129.99 and currently ranks No. 14 on NFL Shop’s top-selling items.

The hype is visible far beyond the numbers. The internet was quick to remark, saying, “85% of that stadium is gonna be Shedeur jerseys😂.” The viral video ends with a punch of motivation, “This is a sign for anybody out there that feels like they’ve been done wrong. You are always going to end up on the right side if you are a good person.” Even though Sanders was a fifth-round pick sliding down the draft board, his jersey was clearly a first-round choice for fans.

The story reeks of another Sanders-led sales boom. Back in 2023, Deion Sanders sent merchandise sales skyrocketing as the Colorado head coach. According to Front Office Sports, Colorado’s team store saw a 1,220% sales jump between September 2022 and September 2023. Year-to-date numbers also rose 51% once Coach Prime took over.

Despite being a Day 3 pick, Sanders is dominating jersey sales over some big-name rookies. Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty were all expected to lead the pack in merch appeal. Still, it’s Sanders who has turned in the biggest commercial play. Spotrac estimates suggest that because he slipped in the draft, Sanders could earn $40 million less on his rookie contract than Ward or Hunter. Yet Sanders has never just played for paychecks.

His name carried serious value even before Cleveland called. In Colorado, he earned a $6.5 million NIL valuation, second only to Arch Manning, according to On3. He inked major deals with Nike and Beats by Dre, building a brand that fans are buying into. With jersey sales booming and a legacy in his corner, Shedeur Sanders is already winning the popularity contest even though he might not be Kevin Stefanski‘s first choice.

Is Shedeur Sanders fading to the background?

Kevin Stefanski enters the 2025 season spoiled by choices of QB1 and scars from last year’s quarterback carousel. Deshaun Watson‘s injury derailed the offensive plan early and left a hole that never healed. Jameis Winston stepped in but stumbled to a 2-5 finish. By the end of 2024, Stefanski had seen enough. When Joe Flacco returned, it became clear that the Browns were done gambling on raw talent alone.

The ESPN Get Up crew recently dove into the Browns’ quarterback situation. Peter Schrager pressed for answers, asking Ryan Clark, “We’ve been talking about Shedeur since before the drafts. Kevin, what scenario for you is it where the Browns say ‘Yes, Shedeur Sanders, you are our starter?’” Clark broke down Brown’s strategy. “The number one thing any Cleveland Browns quarterback should do and has done who wanted to start is just wait,” he said. “The quarterbacks in front of you will fail or cycle out, age out, whatever you want to call it.”

Clark’s take isn’t far off. Shedeur Sanders looks every bit the part of a future starter. But those looks won’t be enough to get him the Week 1 nod. That doesn’t mean Sanders is without a fight. He’s battling players not even in the room. The memories of Watson’s contract. The ghost of Flacco’s experience. Every practice snap is his chance to prove why half the stadium is decked out in jerseys with his name on them.