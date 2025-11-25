Browns Run Out of Patience With Dillon Gabriel After Making Shedeur Sanders Decision Clear, Claims Analyst

Essentials Inside The Story Questions rise about Cleveland’s patience with Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns won their first game after a three-game losing streak, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-10. One of the key factors in this win was their new starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. The 23-year-old replaced fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who has been out after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Sanders has been waiting in the wings and delivered a strong performance, possibly ending the Browns’ quarterback woes.

Something former New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty alluded to during the recent episode of Pro Football Talk live.

“I think it would be okay, just to say, Shedeur Sanders, well enough to be the guy right now. This is not, uh, ‘He’s going to be our quarterback next year in the future.’ But like out of him and Dillon Gabriel, like he’s looked better. He’s going to play.”

The Cleveland Browns have had another disappointing season, sitting fourth in the AFC North with a 3-8 record. McCourty believes the Browns should finally be moving on from Gabriel, who has struggled through his time as QB1. He has thrown seven touchdowns against two interceptions while completing 59.2% of his throws and led Cleveland to a single win in five games.

In comparison to the Mililani High product, Shedeur Sanders has had just one start, where he had a statement performance at Allegiant Stadium to hand the Raiders their ninth defeat of the season. Sanders completed 55% of his 20 pass attempts, throwing for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

But the biggest positive from this performance was how Sanders avoided drifting in the pocket and being taken down, as he was sacked just once in the win. Though there are several issues in his game, like processing the play and throwing accuracy, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders‘ son brought new energy to the Browns’ lackluster offense. The rookie quarterback did enough to go on the road and get the job done.

Now, looking forward to the Week 13 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, there’s been an update on Shedeur Sanders’ status as the starting quarterback.

Is Shedeur Sanders starting in Week 13?

Fresh off a victory in his first start, the Cleveland Browns have named Shedeur Sanders QB1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the development in a recent press conference.

“Shedeur will start this week,” the coach said. “Obviously, the No. 1 job of a quarterback is to win. So excited to get that first win under his belt. Next thing is improvement; that’s what young players do. Certainly, young quarterbacks do. You get one game better, and that’s just from working at it. That will be our focus.”

But Kevin Stefanski also asserted that there are many areas where not only Shedeur Sanders but the entire team needs to work to maintain this winning form.

“First start for any young quarterback, you’re always going to make sure the operation is how you want it, and I thought by and large was good,” Stefanski said. “There’s things that we can clean up, and that goes on all of us as coaches, that’s the players, quarterback, where we can clean up some of our operations.”

Now taking on a tougher opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, it will be interesting to see how Shedeur Sanders performs at Huntington Bank Field in Week 13.