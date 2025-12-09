Browns Star Shares Insight into Shedeur Sanders and Kevin Stefanski’s Relationship Following Starter Announcement

Speculation about a rift between rookie QB Shedeur Sanders and head coach Kevin Stefanski has followed the Browns all season. Many fans and critics have claimed that Stefanski favors QB Dillon Gabriel or even holds a quiet grudge against Shedeur, further amplified by several questionable decisions from the HC. But recently, Browns defensive end Alex Wright unintentionally painted a very different picture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He [Shedeur] brings an energy of his own,” Alex Wright told reporters. “Shedeur’s been the same person since he stepped foot in Cleveland. There’s nothing that’s changed about him. He’s always that happy-go-lucky person in the locker room. When I come into the facility, I see him in the office every day with Stefanski. He’s a poised rookie. We’re going to be behind him.”

That detail about Shedeur Sanders being present in Stefanski’s office every day might’ve surprised many people. If Stefanski truly had an issue with Shedeur, why would the QB be in his office so often? That could be a good sign of regular communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Wright’s comments also matter because earning the locker room’s respect is hard, especially for a rookie QB under constant scrutiny. Shedeur Sanders has fit into the Cleveland community quickly. Meanwhile, Wright also made it clear that his teammates seem to enjoy being around Shedeur. But the QB himself reinforced this bond with his team last week. After the Browns’ Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he specifically defended Stefanski’s play-calling.

“I like being out there playing,” Shedeur Sanders told reporters in a post-game presser. “So whatever comes with that. We not going to ever point fingers at no coach or do anything like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That attitude tracks with Shedeur Sanders’ time at Colorado, where he consistently took accountability. But should a rookie really have to defend the head coach after every tough loss? The scrutiny on Stefanski and Shedeur’s relationship increased even more after what happened in the Week 14 game.

With four minutes left in the Week 14 matchup, the Browns trailed the Tennessee Titans by two possessions. But Shedeur Sanders responded with poise. He led two touchdown drives and looked completely in control. The comeback felt inevitable, and everyone expected him to stay on the field for the game-tying conversion. But Stefanski made a baffling choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Browns’ HC pulled Shedeur Sanders off the field. In his place, Stefanski inserted running back Quinshon Judkins and called a Wildcat play. But the play eventually failed, so the Browns lost 31-29 to the Titans. As such, Stefanski faced heavy criticism for his judgment again. And with a 3-10 record, he appeared to be on the hot seat. But the HC might’ve just saved his job as he finally addressed the QB situation in Cleveland with a decisive announcement.

Kevin Stefanski makes the final QB decision with Shedeur Sanders

In Week 14, Shedeur Sanders had a breakout performance as he recorded 364 passing yards with 3 passing touchdowns, plus 1 rushing touchdown. His three touchdown passes tied for the second-most by a Browns rookie in a game, and his 364 yards tied for the third-most. As a result, Stefanski announced on Monday that Shedeur will start for the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached his game,” Stefanski told reporters. “He’s been working very hard. So, I feel good about where his development is heading. He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better and those types of things, but he is very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there.”

Stefanski praised Shedeur Sanders’ growth and noted that the rookie has improved every week. And he’s right. Since becoming the starter in Week 12, Shedeur has completed 50 of 87 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. He has also recorded a 50-plus-yard completion in each of his first three NFL starts. Those explosive plays have changed the energy of Cleveland’s offense.

Through four games, Shedeur Sanders has thrown three interceptions and taken eight sacks. That’s not perfect, but it’s not bad for a rookie behind a shaky offensive line. So, now, as Cleveland heads into its final four games, Shedeur has the full support of his teammates and trust from his coach. As a result, there is a chance that he might be the player who finally breaks Cleveland’s long cycle of quarterback chaos. But he also needs to build on his Week 14 performance and actually keep the Browns competitive down the stretch to earn the job.