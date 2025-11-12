Browns Take Away Shedeur Sanders’ Freedom as Kevin Stefanski Decides Against QB: Report

The Cleveland Browns made a move that turned heads across the league. For weeks, fans speculated that Shedeur Sanders might finally get his shot after flashes of promise in practice. Instead, Kevin Stefanski has reportedly made a move signaling a clear message about trust and control in Cleveland’s offensive identity and the quarterback room.

“I can’t explain what they’re doing either. You have a coach who won’t even say his name, and do you realize that ever since our Justin Cooper broke the viral video interview of Shedeur, where he said, ‘I’m better than what I see out there and all that.’ They have stationed a PR rep at all times, watching Shedeur in the locker room to intercept, let’s say, any interview attempt,” Toni Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns’ control and image management within the rookie quarterback’s locker room are reflected in Grossi’s remarks. Sanders’ public communication has been severely restricted since his widely shared interview in which he asserted that he was superior to several quarterbacks in the league.

Shedeur Sanders did not remark on the incident during a media session in the locker room earlier this season, which fueled rumors that he is receiving media training under team supervision. The assertion made by media insiders that a Browns PR agent is always stationed close to Sanders to prevent any unauthorized interviews highlights how strictly the organization has enforced its rules.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s avoidance of the quarterback in press appearances after his comments went viral online has fueled rumors of a more serious divide. While team sources have cited discipline and structure, others believe the silence reflects personal tensions rather than developmental focus. Allegations of favoritism and unjust motives have dogged Stefanski’s decisions throughout the season. And the increased media coverage points to a developing rift inside the Browns’ hierarchy.

Kevin Stefanski focused on developing Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders likely won’t have a chance to start for the Cleveland Browns anytime soon. Following Joe Flacco’s trade, Kevin Stefanski is focusing more on rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. With consistent completion rates and enhanced field awareness, Gabriel has demonstrated some signs of improvement.

In his first five starts (7 games played), Dillon Gabriel has completed 102 passes on 174 attempts (58.6%) for 869 passing yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and generated an 80.4 passer rating. After completing 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 54 rushing yards in Week 10 against the New York Jets, he was officially nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week.

Despite his numbers, the Browns haven’t found consistency. Gabriel’s early mistakes and hesitations in the red zone are typical rookie struggles. According to Stefanski, Gabriel is still developing and adapting to the rapid dynamics of the league. Given the team’s inability to turn possessions into victories, the decision highlights Cleveland’s long-term commitment to Gabriel’s potential.

With the offense yet to find rhythm, the decision raises questions about whether faith in one young quarterback is stalling another’s growth. For Stefanski, Gabriel may not have delivered victories yet, but he represents a bet on the future rather than a gamble on the present.