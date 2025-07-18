Browns Take Major Decision Against Quinshon Judkins as Legal Troubles Spark Roster Change Rumors

Cleveland thought it had a future star in Quinshon Judkins. The second-rounder wasn’t just supposed to help the run game – he was supposed to headline it. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out of the picture, all signs pointed to the Ohio State standout taking over the spotlight. After all, 1,060 yards, 14 touchdowns, and a natty don’t exactly scream ‘developmental project.’

But the Browns’ carefully drawn-up blueprint? It’s now smudged. As reported by Mary Kay Cabot, “#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and won’t report to training camp today with the rest of the rookies. He’s focusing more on his legal matter right now and so are the #Browns.” Now, the team is expected to reevaluate its running back room. With Jerome Ford still in the mix and rookie Dylan Sampson waiting in the wings, there’s some depth. But it might not be enough.

“They’ll definitely look at their short list of running backs,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan. “I’m guessing that they would bring in at least one more running back.” The team doesn’t yet know how long Judkins might be out – or if he’ll be punished at all. But in classic Cleveland fashion, optimism just got blindsided. Training camp hasn’t even started, and the Browns already have a backfield dilemma.