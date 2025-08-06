Browns to Cut Ties With 2 QBs as Kevin Stefanski Finally Makes Shedeur Sanders Decision, Per Insider

The Browns‘ quarterback room is officially at six, and no, that’s not a typo. With injuries stacking up fast, the team is bringing back a familiar face in Tyler Huntley, who completed over 72% of his passes in last year’s preseason before landing in Miami. He even started a game against the Browns in Week 17, lighting up their defense in a 20-3 win. Now, he returns to Berea with more experience… And possibly a shot at real reps… Amidst a QB situation that’s teetering on chaos. With Deshaun Watson shelved indefinitely, and hamstring or arm issues plaguing Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland needed another healthy body for Wednesday’s joint practice and Friday night’s preseason clash in Charlotte.

But this isn’t just about surviving camp injuries. The Browns are quietly entertaining a radical idea: carrying four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Joe Flacco tentatively leading the race to start Week 1, Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry are playing chess with the rest of the league. They are banking on raw upside in Sanders, hoping Pickett rebounds, and now bringing Huntley back into the mix.

“It’s now five quarterbacks. Not to mention Deshaun Watson, who would be the sixth,” Schefty said. He summed up how QB depth has become the NFL’s hottest commodity. In a league where quarterback talent is hoarded like gold, Schefter is betting the Browns will do the unthinkable: keep four passers on the 53-man roster.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco and quarterback Dillon Gabriel and quarterback Kenny Pickett look on during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

You heard that right: the Browns, a team that loves to flip scripts on roster construction, might carry four quarterbacks instead of the usual three. Schefter lays it out: Joe Flacco seems to be the front-runner for the starting job, both rookie QBs will make the roster, and Kenny Pickett, still only 25 and a former first-round pick, is a trade chip or insurance policy. When QBs are as valuable as they are, would you rather have an extra lineman or a fourth quarterback? Schefter’s take: “They’re more likely to have four quarterbacks on the final 53 than they are three.”

Digging deeper, this isn’t just about stockpiling talent, for example, someone like Shedeur Sanders. Carrying four QBs offers real strategic flexibility. If a team gets hit with an injury midseason, they’ll probably call the Browns before they call anyone else. Who wouldn’t want Kenny Pickett or Snoop Huntley? Plus, with Deshaun Watson’s status still up in the air, having Flacco, Pickett, Snoop Huntley, and one of the rookies gives the Browns a safety net without eating into key roster spots at other positions.

It’s a logistical headache, sure, but one that might pay off if QBs get hurt around the league. So, while most GMs would cringe at using four roster spots on one position, the Browns see it differently. They’ve already committed to six for camp, and Schefter’s insider chats say they’ll cut two. That leaves Flacco, Pickett, Huntley, and one of the rookies, like Shedeur Sanders. Now, what is Kevin Stefanski’s preseason opener game plan? How will it set up the final pecking order?

What did Kevin Stefanski finally decide on the Shedeur Sanders’ position?

Getting into this QB logjam, Kevin Stefanski has made one thing clear. He wants to see what Shedeur Sanders can do in game action. As 92.3 The Fan reports, Stefanski said, “We’ll rest some starters. We’ll play Shedeur at QB. We’ll get (Tyler Huntley) back up to speed. It’s a great opportunity for all of our young players.” By naming Sanders the preseason starter despite being 4th on the depth chart, Stefanski is saying the rookie’s development is the top priority.

This does more than just get Shedeur Sanders snaps. It clarifies everything. Flacco’s the veteran leader, Pickett’s the prized asset, Huntley’s the experienced backup, and Sanders is now on the map. For a room this crowded, clarity is king. Plus, it tells the rest of the roster: earn your spot in games, not just practice.

At the end of the day, Stefanski’s approach matches up with Schefter’s prediction. Carrying 4 QBs means you need more than just bodies. One needs a clear evaluation plan. By putting Shedeur Sanders under the microscope early, the Browns will be making decisions on final cuts based on game action, not guesswork.