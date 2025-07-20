Browns to Regret Travis Hunter Trade as Shedeur Sanders Refuses All Excuses – Report

The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to draft controversy, but their trade out of the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft may go down as the league’s next great ‘what-if’ saga. A slot many assumed was earmarked for Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, instead went to Jacksonville, who moved up to take him and handed over a four-year, $46.65 million deal with a fully guaranteed $30.57 million signing bonus, paid upfront. In return, Cleveland slid to No. 5 and picked up extra assets: picks No. 36, No. 126, and the Jaguars’ 2026 first-rounder.

On paper, the Browns defended it as a depth-building move, but insiders weren’t buying it. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. warned that passing on “an elite dual-threat” could prove costly if Hunter pops early with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville’s offense. Internally, the Browns’ gamble has only intensified scrutiny on their rookie class. Their draft haul included Shedeur Sanders, who now faces the weight of expectations, fair or not, to help validate Cleveland’s draft strategy. The Browns may have passed on Hunter, but they didn’t escape Colorado’s shadow entirely.

92.3 The Fan posted a compelling discussion on YouTube where NFL analyst Aaron Schatz tackled the burning question: will the Browns live to regret trading away and missing out on Travis Hunter? Schatz didn’t mince words. “Oh man, isn’t that a great question? Because who knows? That is one of the great unknowns,” he admitted, before laying out the trade’s gamble. “If Travis Hunter is a one-way player, then they absolutely made the right trade because they got so much value for that pick.” The Browns flipped the Hunter pick into multiple assets, including Mason Graham, the Michigan defensive tackle viewed as an immediate-impact prospect. As Schatz noted, “The odds that Travis Hunter as a one-way player is that much more valuable than Mason Graham — that he’s worth all the picks they got in addition — is just near impossible.” But that’s the catch: Hunter isn’t built like most prospects.

He was the engine of Colorado’s offense and defense. Logging a staggering 1,356 snaps in 2024, the most in college football. While excelling at both cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter pulled off 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense, while tallying four interceptions and 15 pass breakups on defense. That two-way dominance is precisely why Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and analysts like Kraft made the leap that Hunter could mirror MLB’s Ohtani in football. That conversation is already brewing and Shedeur Sanders can’t escape it. Just days before Sanders inked his rookie deal with Cleveland, his former Colorado teammate had a message. “Shedeur’s got to go in there and work, earn his job just like me,” Hunter told the media. It was a challenge.

Sanders reported to camp determined to prove his stock was undervalued. His four-year, $4.6 million contract quietly set the tone, but the noise was louder elsewhere. The Browns may have gained depth, but the Jaguars made a statement of belief. And now the Browns face the weight of that trade on multiple fronts. Head coach Kevin Stefanski stocked the room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders. A crowded house that won’t survive past camp. Shedeur, despite his late-round tag, has been the quiet riser.

Shedeur Sanders refuses to let the trade define him

Despite the noise, Shedeur Sanders isn’t folding. The fifth-round pick released a slick highlight reel ahead of training camp, packed with weight room grinds, field drills, and a self-assured voiceover: “You know, no excuses. I’ll put in the work and do what I have to do. Bout to be time to be legendary, whenever that time is.” It’s the statement of a player fully aware of his underdog label but determined to rewrite the narrative.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_068

Inside the Browns facility, Sanders has already earned respect for his hustle. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called him “a very, very hard worker,” praising his consistency in showing up early, staying late, and diving into every detail. Former NFL star LeSean McCoy even compared Sanders’ early habits to a young Tom Brady. Always first in, last out. That’s lofty praise for a rookie, but it reflects the mindset Sanders brings, especially after sliding to the fifth round despite a prolific college run at Colorado under his father, Deion Sanders.

“Life is just based on how you view different things… there’s no excuses because when you get out there, nobody cares how many reps you got… Everybody cares about production,” Sanders said during minicamp. Even with limited reps behind Flacco and Pickett, Sanders’ steady camp performance and refusal to dwell on missed opportunities are earning him real buzz. As the QB race heats up, it’s becoming clear: Shedeur Sanders isn’t just along for the ride. He’s gunning for QB1, trade regrets be dam-ed.

