Browns Veteran’s Clear QB1 Message for Kevin Stefanski After HC Urged to Start Joe Flacco, Per Reports

The Browns‘ QB room feels like a high-stakes poker game this summer – four arms, no clear tells. Kevin Stefanski holds the cards with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett sitting across from rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Early whispers suggested Pickett might have the inside track, especially after new receiver Diontae Johnson predicted they’d “roll with Kenny.” But now, a different voice from the locker room is changing the conversation.

While analysts debate whether Stefanski should gamble on a rookie, the veterans in Cleveland’s locker room appear to be sending their message. That message became crystal clear when offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas found himself on the hot seat during Kay Adams’ show. The question hung in the air like a playcall at the line of scrimmage. Did Cleveland’s veterans want Joe Flacco under center? When Kay Adams pressed Cornelius about the report on Up & Adams, the veteran tackle’s response revealed more than he might have intended.

“I haven’t seen the report,” Lucas started, before landing the telling line, “I feel like, as a vet, I want whoever’s best. That could be Flacco… could be the other two rookies. That could be Deshaun Watson.” His words carried weight – not just because of what he said, but what he didn’t. No outright denial and dismissal. Just the quiet acknowledgment that Flacco’s name belongs in the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

AD

Then came the reality check – his voice shifting to patient veteran wisdom: “We’re so early within the year… OTAs were just a good starting point to get to know all four of them. We haven’t taken any really meaningful snaps yet.” Meanwhile, outside voices are turning up the heat. Former NFL receiver Cecil Shorts threw down the gauntlet to Kevin Stefanski during a fiery Ultimate 216 Show appearance. “Stefanski, you’re supposed to be the guru,” Shorts challenged. “Prove it. Pick one and develop him throughout the year.” His demand was clear: commit to a rookie, likely Shedeur Sanders, and let them grow through the struggles.

Inside the building, veterans seem to lean toward Flacco’s steady hand. Outside, critics push for a bold future with Sanders. Stefanski now faces his toughest call yet – please the locker room today, or bet on tomorrow?

Kevin Stefanski faces the veteran vote

The Browns‘ QB room isn’t just crowded, it’s become a litmus test for what this franchise values most. When Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Myles Garrett and other veterans were quietly backing Joe Flacco, she didn’t just name a preference. She revealed a locker room truth: “He’s already felt the love from Browns fans, and has the full support of big-time veterans such as All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.” That last part carries weight.

When a defensive superstar like Garrett throws his support behind a 39-year-old QB, it’s not just about arm talent. It’s about trust forged in last season’s playoff push. Flacco’s 4-1 run in 2023 wasn’t just a career revival; it became Cleveland’s blueprint. Cabot’s observation that “Flacco might not get as many snaps in practice… because the Browns know what he can do” speaks volumes. This isn’t a competition about potential, it’s about certainty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco 15 throws a pass during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_030

The veterans remember how Flacco’s calm kept them afloat when Deshaun Watson went down. They’ve seen rookies like Shedeur Sanders flash potential in OTAs, but as Cornelius Lucas hinted, “We haven’t taken any really meaningful snaps yet.” The calculus is simple: If Flacco wins the job, Kenny Pickett likely becomes expendable. But the real intrigue lies in what happens next. Cleveland’s front office knows Flacco gives them their best shot at another playoff run, until he doesn’t. The moment the season slips away, those rookie contracts (Gabriel’s mobility, Sanders’ pedigree) will start calling louder than any veteran endorsement.

For now, though, the message from Cleveland’s core is clear. They’re not thinking about 2026. They want the QB who lets them win today. And if that means riding with the guy who already saved their season once? Well, as Flacco’s December magic proved last year, some bets are safer than others.