“Can’t Respect Them”: Shedeur Sanders Calls Out People Who Built Careers Tearing Him Down

From his college football days to entering the NFL, Shedeur Sanders has faced criticism from fans and media personalities alike. But as it seems, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has had enough, as he recently shared his honest opinion on people who often put him under intense scrutiny.

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“People would say they support you but never really support,” said Sanders in a short film on his YouTube channel. “A lot of people will go online and show support, but personally would never reach out and do anything. So I understand what actually having your back looks like. A lot of people talk about it, but they don’t really do it. And I don’t really respect those people. I don’t respect people that talk down on other people for financial gain, for their own gain. You got to understand the media.

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“It’s like if I understand my name is the algorithm and everybody’s content creators, how could I ever get mad at somebody making their money? I just can’t respect them. So that’s why I’ll say last year I took it a little bit more personal cuz you are viewed in a certain way at some point in life. And… it was nobody reaching out. So that’s why I say me and the family respect for a lot of people went down. But personally, I could never talk down on another person negatively.”

Right from the start of his football career, Shedeur Sanders has been scrutinized. Many believe his father, Deion Sanders as the primary reason behind the scrutiny.

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Shedeur has played his entire collegiate career at Jackson State and Colorado under his father as the head coach. As a result, Sanders was always accused of nepotism and favoritism, arguing that the QB’s elite status is manufactured rather than earned.

After a four-year collegiate career, Shedeur Sanders racked up 14,353 passing yards and 134 passing touchdowns, seemingly ready to enter the big league. But the scouting reports and multiple front-office executives during the 2025 NFL Draft labeled him “brash,” “entitled,” and “arrogant”. Shedeur’s arrogance displeased many, resulting in constant criticisms. When he finally started playing for the Browns, the backlash amplified.

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Shedeur made his NFL debut in Week 11 of the 2025 season after rookie QB Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury. Even though Shedeur led the Browns’ QB room with passing yards (1,400 yards), many saw him struggle as well. From passing inefficiency (56.6% completion rate) to catastrophic sack numbers (23), the critics kept bashing him.