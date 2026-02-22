Browns Cautioned Against Making $20M Free Agency Decision as Shedeur Sanders Faces Uncertain Future

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 on the field during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221171

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 on the field during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221171

With a 49.9 rating, the Browns’ offensive line was the worst in 2025. Now, with the franchise’s four out of five O-linemen entering free agency and left guard Joel Bitonio considering retirement, GM Andrew Berry has a task ahead. While they are linked to tackle Rasheed Walker, an insider has cautioned them against the Packers star.

“It is rare that teams let good offensive tackles hit NFL free agency,” Browns Wire’s Cory Kinan said, as per The Dawgs podcast. “In fact, if you look at the top-20 top-paid offensive tackles in the NFL right now, all but one of them were extended by their current team or traded for and then extended. The top-20 paid offensive tackle who was a free agency signing is the Tennessee Titans’ offensive tackle, Dan Moore.”

Kinan’s warning for the Browns comes up as Rasheed Walker hasn’t lived up to his projected market value of 4-year/$81.1M contract ($20.3M per year), according to Spotrac. In fact, his numbers aren’t far off from Cam Robinson’s.

Playing for the Packers, Walker recorded 986 snaps and allowed five sacks, which is an increase from three last year. In the run game, the 25-year-old had nine blown blocks while his blown-block rate of 2.3 percent was a bit better than the league average. He also had a pass block grade of 69.3.

But these numbers are marginally better than those posted by Browns tackle Cam Robinson (48.3 RBLK grade and 56.2 PBLK grade) while having the same number of pressures (40) over the 2025 season. Hence, bringing in Rasheed Walker may not provide much improvement to what appears to be an unstable O-line.

However, with Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller from their current core of offensive linemen hitting the open market, the Cleveland Browns may be forced to push for a move to sign Rasheed Walker despite his middle-of-the-pack production and a steep price tag.

While Andrew Berry and Co. move forward with improving their offensive line, the Browns still face a major question mark over the quarterback position.

Although Shedeur Sanders had glimpses of potential, new head coach Todd Monken hasn’t confirmed the QB1 role for the Colorado Buffaloes alumnus, while the Browns are linked with a new signal-caller ahead of the 2026 season.

Browns linked to new QB as Sanders faces uncertainty over the QB1 role

After finishing the 2025 season with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is still far from securing the starting quarterback role for Cleveland.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250823_kab_bk4_042

While these aren’t astronomical numbers, Sanders brought a sense of stability to the offense, leading the Browns to a 3-4 record as a starter. However, new head coach Todd Monken hasn’t approved Shedeur Sanders as his QB1 despite expressing excitement about working with the 21-year-old star.

“Well, I think like any position on the team, that’s still to be determined,” Monken said during his introductory presser. “Am I excited about Shedeur? About all the quarterbacks in the room? To coach this football team? Absolutely. I can’t wait for them to get back and for us to get started.”

With uncertainty looming over the chief signal-caller role, former New Orleans Saints starter Spencer Rattler has emerged as a possible option for the Browns, as per Michael Hanley of Dawg Pound Daily.

Rattler had 14 starts with the Saints while having a 1-13 record over two years. However, the 25-year-old has shown potential with his 2,903 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

As the franchise faces glaring issues all across the board, GM Andrew Berry has a long offseason ahead of him to build a competent roster for Todd Monken, which can help the Browns return to playoff contention in the 2026 season.