Cedric Tillman’s Future Under Huge Threat as Browns Look to Part Ways with WR

Sometimes, the NFL can be brutally unforgiving to players who fail to turn potential into production. A third- round pick can enter the league, show flashes of promise, but without a lot of production, sometimes they get moved on without warning. This has become the case for Cedric Tillman, whose time in Cleveland came to an end.

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“Browns are releasing veteran WR Cedric Tillman, per sources. Cleveland spent two early 2026 draft picks on wide receivers, and now Tillman is out,” wrote NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X.

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The Cleveland Browns are moving on from Tillman as they continue to reshape their receiving corps under HC Todd Monken and GM Andrew Berry. The 2023 third-round pick was already considered to be on the roster heading into training camp, and his struggles to stay healthy only made his position more vulnerable.

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As per Adam Schefter’s comment on X, the move made sense if seen alongside Cleveland’s recent investment at the position. The Browns selected KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, immediately adding two young receivers to a room that already includes Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond and Tylan Wallace.

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Tillman’s production made it difficult for the team to justify keeping him over younger options with greater upside. Across 38 games and 19 starts, he recorded just 71 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns during his Browns career.

“It starts with the pure talent; they’ve got to be able to get the job done, and then you fit it together,” Monken said via the team’s site, August 8.

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Monken made it clear at the start that Cleveland is trying to build a completely different offensive identity, and every roster decision appears to be viewed through that lens.

Tillman had receiver opportunities during his first three seasons, but showed limited upside, which made his departure another indication that the Browns want to distribute snaps toward their newer pieces.

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There is also the quarterback situation to consider. The Cleveland Browns have decided to begin the season with Deshaun Watson, although he could have a short leash. That uncertainty makes development at the receiver even more crucial, particularly with KC Concepcion and Boston expected to become important parts of the offense.

Coach Monken was highly appreciative of Concepcion and made a massive comparison between him and his former player.

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“There are some traits that are similar to (Flowers),” Monken said of Concepcion after the 2026 NFL Draft. “But I love when people spoke about KC, it reminded me of Zay in that, in terms of how he practiced, what he brings in every day. And if you’re looking for that comparison, that I can compare, I believe he’s going to bring that like Zay did.”

Meanwhile, Cleveland has another offensive weapon capable of absorbing targets. Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in receiving yards last season, while Jeudy remains an established veteran because of his contract.

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For Tillman, the release does not mean the end of his NFL career. At this stage of his career, another team can view his size, experience, and 38 games of NFL action as an opportunity to reclaim him. But even that team will need to provide consistency and opportunity that never fully took shape in Cleveland.

For the Browns, this is not just a roster cut before the 53-man deadline. It is another sign that Cleveland is willing to leave behind familiar names in pursuit of younger, more talented players, and Tillman became one of the first casualties of that transition.