Cleveland Browns Make Announcement On John Harbaugh’s Deputy After Ravens’ Kevin Stefanski Decision

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 10, 2026 | 9:51 AM EST

Cleveland Browns Make Announcement On John Harbaugh's Deputy After Ravens' Kevin Stefanski Decision

Following the firing of Kevin Stefanski, the head coach position of the Cleveland Browns has been vacant. While Stefanski is busy interviewing at different franchises, including the Ravens, the Browns have also commenced their task of finding a potential candidate. In a vice-versa twist, it now looks like the franchise will be interviewing one of the names from the Ravens‘ coaching staff.

“We will interview Ravens OC Todd Monken for our head coach opening today,” posted the Cleveland Browns on X.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…

