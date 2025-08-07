Cleveland Host Exposes Kevin Stefanski’s Dirty Tactics After Browns HC Issued Shedeur Sanders Verdict

The QB drama comes to an end for the Browns. And surprise, surprise—it’s Shedeur Sanders getting the first nod under center. Of course, that wasn’t exactly a well-kept secret. Everyone in the Dawg Pound already saw it coming before Kevin Stefanski even confirmed it the next day.

Stefanski told reporters they’re resting some starters, while a few others will see the field. Then came the real headline: “We’ll play Shedeur at quarterback,” Stefanski said, before casually name-dropping Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley, who just rejoined the squad. The veteran QB’s been bouncing through different systems lately, and now Cleveland needs him back in sync—fast.

Meanwhile, it’s Sanders who suddenly finds himself in the spotlight. The rookie, once low on the depth chart, will now handle most preseason practices. But it’s not a gamble. Injuries have sidelined Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, while Joe Flacco just isn’t playing. So, it’s Shedeur’s show with a sprinkle of Huntley on the side. As insider Ari Meirov pointed out, “The majority of snaps are going to Shedeur Sanders.”

However, that’s not where the drama ends. Local football fans were reacting to a report that teams called the Browns post-draft regarding Gabriel. Local radio host Nick Wilson from 92.3 The Fan didn’t hold back, accusing Stefanski of running a PR play. Wilson called it “the most obvious ploy” to make it seem like Gabriel’s pick wasn’t a panic call, and they weren’t the only ones in for him. The implication? Stefanski is trying to shape a narrative that doesn’t quite match the reality.

Host Jonathan Peterlin added fuel to the fire, suggesting that the Browns might leak fake trade buzz to hype up guys like Pickett and Gabriel. “I wonder if in like a week or so or a week and a half, the one week that we have for people being interested might be two, there might be a Kenny Pickett. Oh, teams are calling about Pickett. And then there might be one for Dylan Gabriel as well, because they just want to make it seem like they’re better than they are,” Peterlin said, claiming the front office seems desperate to justify its crowded QB room.

Ultimately, the frustration boils down to something deeper. The Browns have been hoarding QBs not for depth, but seemingly to offload some later—a move designed to soften the financial blow of Deshaun Watson’s contract. But in the process, Sanders is losing key development reps. And while that may seem like just another subplot in Cleveland’s never-ending QB saga, one Browns legend believes Sanders might just thrive in the chaos.

Joe Thomas backs Shedeur’s preseason opportunity

Shedeur Sanders may be sitting at the bottom of the Browns’ depth chart, but this Friday, he’ll be leading the charge in their preseason opener. So far in camp, Sanders has shown glimpses of his accuracy and composure, but cracking the top of the rotation hasn’t been easy. Still, considering he’s been stuck behind an aging Flacco, an injured Pickett, and rookie Gabriel, it’s fair to ask—why now? Usually, teams throw out a bubble QB to open the preseason, and in this case, Sanders fits that mold.

But even with that logic, some fans and analysts have questioned if the Browns are quietly setting him up to fail. However, that talk hasn’t sat well with Browns legend Joe Thomas. The Hall of Famer went on The Herd and shut down any idea of sabotage. “Shedeur is a huge star,” Thomas said.

“He was one of the biggest stars in college football in years and the biggest story of the draft. There are a lot of people who really believe in him and are huge fans of him who want to see him succeed. Cleveland drafted him in the fifth round at a great value, and they have a bunch of other quarterbacks on the roster, and they want to give equal playing time to everyone not named Joe Flacco to see who separates themselves.”

In the end, it’s not about media spin or locker room politics. There are no conspiracy theories. Shedeur is going to be legendary or a flameout based on his own ability. No one is holding him down.