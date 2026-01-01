Cleveland in Strong Agreement Over Mike McDaniel as Kevin Stefanski’s Browns Deputy Announces HC Ambition

Essentials Inside The Story A rough season has Cleveland looking ahead, but one rumored coaching name instantly changed the conversation

As outside candidates surface, Browns fans are making it clear who they don't want, and why

With internal options quietly gaining respect, the pressure is building around what direction the franchise chooses next

With just one game remaining in the 2025 regular season, the Cleveland Browns are shifting their focus towards the upcoming season. After a disappointing 4-12 campaign, head coach Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat as he has faced constant criticism over his poor team management and disappointing in-game decisions. However, the Dawg Pound was back in support of Stefanski after a recent report revealed the Browns’ next head coaching hire.

This support for Kevin Stefanski began after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed the Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, as a candidate for the Browns head coaching role.

“My sense is that McDaniel would be a candidate in Cleveland, should the Dolphins move on and Cleveland’s job open.”

This outrage over the possible appointment of Mike McDaniel stems from his disappointing tenure with the Miami Dolphins. In his four-year stint as the Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel has a 35-32 record in regular-season games while failing to win in the postseason during Miami’s two playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, McDaniel’s play style has also come under fire as fans and critics alike have called out the Dolphins head coach for his stagnant offense and his struggles to adapt when defenses play off coverage.

Similarly, amidst these criticisms of McDaniel, the Cleveland Browns also received a major development regarding their defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz. The 59-year-old NFL veteran has recently opened up about his interest in being a head coach in the league during an interview with Cleveland.com.

“I’d certainly consider it,” Jim Schwartz said. “I think in any business you aspire to the top. And I’m no different than other people in that way.”

Schwartz is well-respected among Browns fans, especially as he has led one of the best defenses in the NFL despite Cleveland having a disappointing 7-26 record. Further, his time as the head coach of the Detroit Lions didn’t result in a championship as the NFC North powerhouse finished 4-12 in 2012 and went 7-9 the following year, which ended with Schwartz getting fired.

While the rumor mill continues to churn out various new updates on Cleveland’s next head coach, the Dawg Pound remains in favor of Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland fans support Kevin Stefanski amid McDaniel rumors

Despite having another disappointing season with a 4-12 record, the fans remain in favor of Kevin Stefanski as rumors about the Cleveland Browns eyeing Mike McDaniel made the rounds. This support could stem from the fact that McDaniel hasn’t had any major success during his time with the Miami.

“This is why Cleveland is bad.. we always think we can make somebody who was bad other places and they will magically get better when they come to Cleveland,” one fan wrote reacting to the news about McDaniel. While another one wrote, “So two steps backwards? Is there really not anyone else Cleveland could bring in? We don’t want Pete Carroll either.”

Similarly, a few fans trolled Mike McDaniel over his appearance as one Browns supporter wrote, “His capri pants won’t play in Cleveland,” while another supporter tweeted, “Hard no. I dont need prediction markets on which $800 sunglasses he’ll wear this week. Only one accessory guy on the team at a time. Legendary.”

However, one fan speculated about how the Browns could bring in Mike McDaniel as an offensive coordinator.

“I like Mike for OC better. We need a defensive-minded coach that’s aggressive,” the Cleveland supporter shared.

As these reports continue to make the rounds, the Dawg Pound would want their Cleveland Browns to first finish this season on a positive note by winning their final game and then building a strong support staff around their exciting young core of players.