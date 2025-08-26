Cleveland Radio Host Made to Eat His Own Words After Shedeur Sanders Disrespect as Browns Take Huge QB Decision

Never been on a roller coaster ride? Ask Shedeur Sanders what it feels like. The Browns’ rookie QB has barely had a quiet moment this offseason, moving from a shocking slide to pick No. 144 in the draft, to fueling endless speculation, to finally leading the preseason offense in his debut against the Panthers. His rise carried momentum, with 2 TDs and a 106.8 passer rating, before it all hit turbulence on August 13 when an oblique injury in a joint practice with the Eagles threw his progress off course. And after the preseason finale against the Rams, the noise around him has only grown louder. A Cleveland Radio host had warned that the ride may be headed toward a grim and abrupt stop. But wait, Lady Luck has come to Sheduer’s rescue once again.

Kevin Stefanski has long been known for playing it close to the vest, and he has revealed little about the order of quarterbacks #2 through # 4. Reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggest the Browns intend to carry all four quarterbacks, though not all analysts are convinced. ESPN’s Tony Grossi sparked debate with his own breakdown of the QB depth chart in a viral X clip. The caption read, “@TonyGrossi’s ideal QB room for the Browns to start the season:” Leaving the obvious unpopular opinion aside, Grossi chose the worst possible timing.

The list starts with veteran Joe Flacco, the expected leader. Dillon Gabriel comes next, fresh off a sharp showing in Week 2 of the preseason. But the third spot raised eyebrows, as Grossi slotted in Tyler Huntley, a late addition to the depth chart just days ago. But the front office obviously went in a completely different direction and let go of Tyler Huntley in the first wave of roster trimmings. The result? A promotion for Sanders up the QB depth chart. Missing from Grossi’s order were Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders. Grossi still had an answer for them, declaring, “Cut Shedeur Sanders and sign him to the Practice Squad. Trade Kenny Pickett.”

Mind you, Grossi put forward his take AFTER the front office had already made the decision public. Before Tuesday’s (August 26th) final roster cut, the depth chart read like:

Joe Flacco

Kenny Pickett

Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders

However, Pickett is now out of the picture, too, pushing Sanders one rank ahead. On the other hand, Sanders’ limited performance in the preseason finale was what which had initially heightened doubts about whether he belongs on the active squad. Sanders completed only 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards. He was sacked five times, losing 41 yards in total. On one damaging fourth-quarter play, Rams defensive end Brennan Jackson dropped him for a crushing 24-yard loss.

But one game is not a definitive factor. And the Sanders nation knows that.

Support rallies around Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is clinging to hope despite the noise around him. Fans have taken note of such a vastly unpopular take and made their position clear. One user by the name of Carter Speer noted the peculiar timing of the post, saying, “Ok but this being posted an hour ago when Huntley was already released yesterday is MAD disrespect to Shedeur and I am not a Sanders fan in the slightest.” Yikes! Opinion aside, the timing itself could not have been worse.

Another person also pointed out the faulty timing of such a take, saying, “They already cut Huntley Grossi… lol.” Timing aside, some fans supported Sanders based on his talent. Bob Maistros commented, “Looks like that ship has sailed. Plus what makes Grossi think Shedeur would ever sign with the practice squad? There are 20 teams that would pick him up right now based on his game against the Panthers.” That prediction is not entirely faulty. While fans acknowledge that Sanders might not be ready for QB1 right now, he does add value.

Arguing on this train of thought, a user named Michael argued, “Grossi and Cleveland deserve one another. Sanders isn’t ready to play in the NFL yet but to think that 31 other teams would let him pass through waivers is ridiculous. He’s a QB3 or possibly 2 on some teams right now but to think the Browns are so QB rich to stash him is funny.”

Sanders Nation sure has displayed what loyalty and passionate fans look like. Putting the final nail on the head, one fan did not bother to engage in arguments but rather beautifully summed up the take as “Rage baiting.” Sanders has attracted headlines and fans at the same time ever since he stepped foot in the league, even though the family can not catch a break!