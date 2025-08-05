Cleveland Radio Host Melts Down Over Shedeur Sanders’ Injury as Kevin Stefanski Plots Replacement

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback mess just got messier. Two weeks into training camp, what started as a four-man competition is quickly becoming a nightmare scenario. Joe Flacco has emerged as the frontrunner, but that’s mainly because Kenny Pickett is still nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined from team drills. Things took another ugly turn Friday when one of the remaining quarterbacks had an absolutely brutal practice session. The struggles were visible from every angle, with missed throws and poor decision-making plaguing the entire workout. But the real gut punch came when Shedeur Sanders‘ injury became the worst-case scenario everyone feared.

Sanders sat out Saturday’s practice with arm soreness, leaving Browns fans wondering if their rookie quarterback’s hot streak just hit a wall. The former Colorado star had been grinding through nine straight days of training camp before his arm finally waved the white flag. Sunday’s scheduled rest day couldn’t have come at a better time. The soreness sent ripples through Cleveland’s already chaotic quarterback room. ESPN Cleveland brought some relief, reporting that Sanders should return Monday after two days of recovery. But NFL radio host Rizz wasn’t buying the doom-and-gloom narrative surrounding the rookie’s condition.

Rizz fired back at critics with brutal honesty about Sanders’ work ethic. The radio personality watched Sanders earn the fewest camp reps while battling arm soreness, then witnessed people pile on the kid for his dedication. “He’s got the fewest reps in camp, and he’s got a sore arm. Why? Well, people say he throws a lot before practice and after practice. How counterproductive is that? I’m sure there’s a method to the madness,” Rizz explained, defending Sanders’ relentless preparation routine.

Despite limited first-team reps, Sanders has demonstrated impressive performance, completing 70% of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions during camp. Day five became Sanders’ coming-out party. He went perfect, completing all nine attempts for two touchdowns. That flawless performance earned him more first-team reps and proved the rookie belonged in Cleveland’s quarterback conversation. The moment showcased everything Browns fans hoped to see from their draft pick. It makes all the more sense that Rizz couldn’t stomach critics using Sanders’ sore arm against him.

His passionate defense revealed the frustration many feel watching talent get dismissed for the wrong reasons. “Okay, so you’re using that as a negative against the kid? I don’t understand. Jesus God, would you give him a chance? Because his arm’s sore? That’s a negative that the kid’s got a sore arm? Yes. Because he’s working too hard? Get the hell out of here,” Rizz declared, his voice carrying the weight of someone who recognizes genuine potential being unfairly criticized. But who steps up as Sanders’ substitute while the Browns wait for their rookie’s return?

Huntley steps in as Shedeur’s temporary replacement

Cleveland’s quarterback carousel just added another rider. Tyler Huntley inked a deal with the Browns after their rookie signal-caller, Sanders, hit the injury list with arm soreness. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news as Cleveland scrambled to fill gaps in their already messy quarterback competition.

Huntley brings immediate NFL experience to a room desperately needing depth. The former Ravens and Dolphins quarterback started five games for Miami last season, posting a 2-3 record while completing 86 of 133 passes for 829 yards. His numbers weren’t spectacular—three touchdowns against three picks—but he showed mobility with 26 carries for 135 yards and two rushing scores. The irony stings for Browns fans. Huntley’s second win as Miami’s starter came against Cleveland in Week 17, a convincing 20-3 beatdown that left the Browns questioning their entire offensive identity. Now he’s wearing their colors.

Baltimore groomed Huntley for four seasons as Lamar Jackson‘s understudy. His breakout moment came in 2022 when Jackson went down late in the season. Huntley stepped up, earned Pro Bowl honors, and guided the Ravens through their playoff push. He went 2-2 filling in for Jackson, then started their wild-card loss to Cincinnati. Career-wise, Huntley owns a 5-9 record across 14 starts. Not elite numbers, but his playoff experience and Pro Bowl pedigree make him valuable insurance while Sanders recovers and the Browns sort through their quarterback mess.