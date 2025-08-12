Colin Cowherd Tells Shedeur Sanders to ‘Get Out’ After Browns Rookie Confronted Reporter

The Browns quarterback circus just got a lot more interesting after one magical night in Carolina. Shedeur Sanders torched the Panthers‘ defense with two touchdown passes, turning from fourth-string afterthought into the talk of Cleveland overnight. The 144th draft pick looked like he belonged in prime time, not buried behind three other quarterbacks on the depth chart. His breakout performance sent shockwaves through the organization and caught the attention of NFL analysts. But what happened next definitely turned heads.

After the game, the rookie quarterback created unnecessary drama by confronting Cleveland media personality Tony Grossi after his impressive two-touchdown showing. The incident caught Colin Cowherd’s attention, and the Fox Sports host didn’t hold back his concerns about Sanders’ judgment. Cowherd acknowledged Sanders’ physical tools while questioning his mental approach to the NFL transition. The veteran analyst sees potential but worries about the rookie’s focus on the wrong things. “I think his traits — the arm, the size, the mobility — are all good enough to be a mid-tier NFL quarterback,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.”

“But, he’s not great at them… So, he’s going to have to do better in the other 30-to-40 percent of quarterback play, which is maturity, focus, IQ, film study.” The confrontation with Grossi revealed Sanders’ thin skin when dealing with criticism. Cowherd’s criticism extended beyond the Grossi incident to Sanders’ offseason speeding tickets, viewing them as part of a troubling pattern. His suggestion was direct and uncompromising – essentially telling Sanders to “get out” of the spotlight and focus solely on football development. He said, “I do think Shedeur’s a good kid. I question his judgment and maturity, but they kind of laugh in the end (referring to the viral video). It’s fine, but this thing is like, Shedeur, what are you doing? Get out of there. I don’t want you watching Tony Grossi TikTok clips.”

In the video, Sanders was overheard saying to Grossi: “You always say negative stuff about me. And I’m like, I didn’t do nothing to you. I’ve never seen you say anything positive about me.” The exchange remained relatively friendly, with both men laughing as Sanders walked away, asking, “What’d I do? What’d I do to you, Tony?” But Cowherd saw deeper issues with the rookie’s decision-making process. The Fox Sports host delivered blunt advice about Sanders’ priorities moving forward. Cowherd emphasized that seeking validation from media members shows misplaced focus for a player fighting for roster spots.

“He’s a good kid, but the judgment thing is going to have to be exceptional,” Cowherd said. “Don’t look for sympathy and support from local radio guys. Watch film.” Cowherd’s criticism extended beyond the Grossi incident. He referenced Sanders’ offseason speeding tickets as additional evidence of questionable decision-making. The pattern concerned him enough to issue a direct challenge to Browns fans defending their latest quarterback prospect.

“I’m tired of Cleveland fans saying, ‘Colin, you’re making a lot of this little stuff,'” Cowherd said. “‘That’s what you said about Johnny Manziel, and Baker Mayfield, and Deshaun Watson’s court stuff in Houston.’ How about you sit this one out, Browns fans? You’re 0-for-3 on, ‘It’s no big deal.'” The harsh reality is that Sanders’ every move will face scrutiny given Cleveland’s quarterback history. His on-field performance Friday night proved he belongs in NFL conversations. But his post-game interaction with Grossi showed he still has lessons to learn about handling the spotlight that comes with being the Browns’ reporter who was confronted by Shedeur Sanders. However, despite giving a solid rookie game, Sanders is still behind than his peers as per new roster update.

Shedeur Sanders’ Browns debut sparks quarterback carousel speculation

Shedeur Sanders lit up the preseason against Carolina, giving Browns fans something to actually cheer about. The Browns’ rookie threw for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and carried himself like he belonged. Social media lit up LeBron James, Jamie Foxx, Xavier Worthy, and even Nike dropped a “Only a matter of time” post. Inside the building, coaches loved the poise and prep he showed all week, knowing he’d get the start. But let’s be real. Cleveland’s quarterback room is messier than a tailgate after a loss. Six quarterbacks on the roster? That’s not depth; that’s desperation. Deshaun Watson and Tyler Huntley lead this circus, but neither screams franchise savior.

The staff are also putting the brakes. It’s one game, and there’s still work to do, pocket presence, handling pressure, the little things. Injuries to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel cracked the door open, and Sanders kicked it just a little wider. He’s still sitting at QB4 behind Joe Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel, but with another chance coming against the Eagles, the Browns are eager to see if this kid can keep the spark alive.

Moreover, amidst all these, the Browns are already eyeing the 2026 draft class, where Arch Manning sits as the crown jewel. But the problem is, Grandpa Archie made it crystal clear his grandson’s staying put in Texas for another year. His grandson will return to the Longhorns to play in 2026 in the NCAA and complete his full college career, Archie stated. Translation: Manning might be off the table. But Enter Drew Allar.

Penn State’s quarterback torched defenses in 2024, throwing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a 153.5 passer rating. When asked about Cleveland’s interest, family history kicked in. “That would definitely be special. My dad had season tickets growing up. They’ve been passed down since my great-grandfather,” Allar told the Ross Tucker podcast. So, yeah, that’s serious ammunition. If Sanders keeps flashing, maybe that situation won’t come. But in Cleveland, hope dies harder than lake-effect snow melts.