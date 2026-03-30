Browns’ DE Depth Takes a Major Hit as GM Andrew Berry Drops Big Update on Myles Garrett’s Future

From having a stellar defense in 2023, the Cleveland Browns suffered a massive dip in 2024, ranking 23rd in yards allowed per play. They had a productive 2025 season and climbed to 5th in the same ranking. But with this new development, they just might repeat the pattern and fall back down.

“The Browns won’t be signing DE A.J. Epenesa as was initially reported, per source,” reported Daniel Oyefusi on X. “Team wasn’t comfortable finalizing the deal after his physical.”

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On March 18, the Browns reportedly agreed to sign ex-Bills star A.J. Epenesa to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. It was a good deal, especially since Cameron Thomas is no longer with the franchise. Epenesa, who is a six-year veteran in the NFL, has spent his entire career playing for the Buffalo Bills. According to the NFL transaction wire, the defensive end was also present at the Browns’ facility last Monday.

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Unfortunately, he failed his physical, which caused the Browns to back out of the deal. An undisclosed injury is believed to be the reason for his failed physical. In November, he missed a game due to a concussion. Additionally, the free agent’s foot injury surfaced in December, and he dealt with neck problems during the 2025 playoffs.

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Despite having stars in Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, the defense lacks rotational players and a partner to bolster the pass rush. While general manager Andrew Berry took a significant step to bolster the defensive line, the latest reports signal that they might have to look elsewhere to maintain the elite defense.

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The Browns would have had a star in their hands if the edge rusher had landed in Cleveland. Last season, he played 16 games (2 starts), adding 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. He added two tackles in two playoff games. Since getting drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2020 draft, the Iowa alumnus has racked up 135 tackles, 24 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 21 passes defended.

He achieved all this in 91 regular-season games. Following his rookie contract, the Bills signed the 27-year-old to a two-year contract worth $12 million. For the Browns and Berry, it was a low-risk, high-reward move, adding depth to the D-line.

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If he fails to leave an impression, the franchise can part ways by the next offseason. But now, things have gotten ugly for Berry and the Browns’ defense. However, the Browns fans will find some solace after hearing the general manager’s comments on Myles Garrett.

Andrew Berry believes Myles Garrett “is a career Brown”

For some time, one question has been lingering on the Browns Nation’s mind: Is Myles Garrett staying or leaving? Although the DE has not requested a trade, speculations reveal that he will be seen wearing a new jersey in the upcoming season. However, Andrew Berry has finally spoken up on the issue, putting the matter to rest for now.

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“lf we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn’t have needed to make a contract adjustment..,” said Andrew Berry, via SleeperBrowns on X. “Myles is a career Brown. He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we’ve been very clear both past and present.”

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Garrett was the overall No. 1 pick by the Browns during the 2017 draft. Since then, he has stayed loyal to the franchise, consistently performing for them. According to Berry, he will continue to be so. The 30-year-old has been a pillar of the defense. Last year, he signed a four-year contract extension valued at $160 million. His average salary is $40 million, with a cap hit of $23,474,000 in 2026.

The extension came after the five-time All-Pro requested a trade in early 2025, in the hopes of pursuing the Super Bowl with a different franchise. But the extension saw him return to Cleveland and produce his second Defensive Player of the Year season while breaking the single-season sack record with 23 sacks. However, fast forward to 2026, and the Browns have restructured his contract. They have shifted his $29.2 million roster bonus from March to just before the regular season over the next three years.

The team has restructured even quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract. It opened up their cap space, with their active cap space being around $22 million. Besides, Garrett has recorded 412 tackles (149 tackles for loss), 239 quarterback hits, 125.5 sacks, and 23 passes deflected. So, it is natural for the Browns to want to keep him long-term. His current contract runs through 2030. While Berry has shared his thoughts, it remains to be seen whether the seven-time Pro Bowler shares the same belief.