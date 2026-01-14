Browns Dealt Significant Blow in John Harbaugh Pursuit as NFL Team Makes $20M Offer

Essentials Inside The Story Cleveland once saw John Harbaugh as the face of its reset, but that vision is starting to slip

Harbaugh's search appears focused on one clear priority, and it doesn't line up with where the Browns are right now

Which team has a massive offer on the table for Harbaugh?

The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of hiring John Harbaugh for the head coach position are fading away. As the team looks for a new face to replace Kevin Stefanski, the latest reports suggest that Harbaugh’s attention is drifting elsewhere. In the wake of tempting offers from other franchises and a mismatch in goals, Cleveland’s goal to bring the former Baltimore Ravens coach as part of the organizational reset feels harder to achieve.

“Former Ravens coach John Harbaugh continues to gather information on potential destinations,” NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “The expectation is he’ll interview with the [New York] Giants, [Tennessee] Titans, and [Atlanta] Falcons by the end of the week. Other teams remain interested. But those three appear to have the inside track.”

After his firing earlier this month, John Harbaugh has emerged as a top head-coaching candidate. ESPN’s Adam Schefter earlier reported that the former Ravens coach is in touch with six teams, including the ones Pelissero mentioned. The Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Browns are also in the mix, though they appear to be trailing the frontrunners. But since Harbaugh likely gravitates more towards certain franchises, Cleveland’s chances of landing him run slim due to some issues.

Multiple reasons prevent Harbaugh from joining the Browns despite a dominant 27–8 record against them during his time with the Ravens. General manager Andrew Berry’s team is coming off a poor 5-12 season and posted only eight wins in the last two campaigns. He described this slump as a “transition,” calling for a major revamp. Analyst Scott Petrak believes this may not align with Harbaugh’s goals at age 63. He likely wants a team that is ready to win.

“The Ravens were a Super Bowl favorite before the season,” Petrak explained on 92.3 The Fan. “I don’t know if he’s interested where there’s uncertainty at quarterback, and you don’t know exactly when that Super Bowl window opens.”

With Harbaugh likely looking for a win-now situation, the Browns may be forced to pivot to other candidates who better fit their rebuilding timeline, such as former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. His strong prospects further push Harbaugh out of the picture.

McDaniel could reportedly become Cleveland’s preferred option as they need an offensive-minded coach who would keep Jim Schwartz in place on defense. With Deshaun Watson’s contract situation looming, the team needs to resolve its quarterback crisis. The addition of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel hasn’t paid off, and that’s where McDaniel can step in to help.

Most importantly, John Harbaugh has secured a massive $20 million offer elsewhere, slamming the door on the Browns’ dreams for good.

John Harbaugh lands a whopping $20M offer from the Giants

The Ravens fired Harbaugh following his 18th season with the team, after they failed to make the postseason. Still, his high demand suggests that his career is not slowing down. Of all the teams going after him, the New York Giants are moving more aggressively. The team has already put a massive $20 million offer on the table, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Moreover, Giants executive Chris Mara added more weight to the rumors by confirming an informal meeting with the coach last weekend. He said that Harbaugh is “very interested” in the opening. The early contact shows New York is indeed eager to hire him before other teams can close the gap. New York’s urgency is justified, as the franchise has struggled to find stability since its last Super Bowl win.

The Giants have recorded just three winning seasons since winning the Super Bowl in 2011. They have lost their competitive edge and confidence among fans. Harbaugh’s exit from Baltimore presents a rare chance to fix the leadership.

The Giants’ willingness to spend big is understandable given Harbaugh’s pedigree; as the 12th-winningest coach in NFL history (193 wins), his track record justifies a significant raise from his previous $17 million salary with the Ravens. But the Giants are ready to go several million higher (around $20 million). Beyond salary, the offer likely includes strong financial backing for assistants and facilities upgrades. It seems like New York would pay whatever it takes to tap into that success.