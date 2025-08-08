Deion Sanders Confirms Strange Feelings About Shedeur Sanders Debut While Revealing Browns QB’s True Mindset

Under the NFL preseason lights, one good night makes a rookie’s career, and one dreadful night puts you on the transaction wire. For Shedeur Sanders, this opener isn’t just a warm-up. It’s an audition. It’s an audition – with his dad, Deion Sanders, locked in on every snap. And for Coach Prime, it’s not just exciting. It’s strange. “We’ve already spoken like 3 times today…it’s going to be strange for both of us,” Deion admitted, before turning the focus to his son’s mindset. “He’s approaching it like a [regular-season] game…He’s thankful and appreciative of the opportunity.”

The Browns’ fifth-round pick gets the first-team snaps against the Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason. It’s the perfect stage to prove why he was once viewed as a top-10 talent after a monster final season at Colorado under his father’s coaching – 4,134 passing yards (fourth nationally) and 37 touchdowns (second only to top draft pick Cam Ward).

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says only Tyler Huntley will share QB duties. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are sidelined with hamstring injuries. Joe Flacco? Still around, but not taking this one. Most regulars are sitting out, so this is a night for the backups, the bubble guys, and one rookie quarterback with everything to gain.

