Deion Sanders’ Family Reacts to NFL’s Surprise Announcement on Shedeur Sanders After Browns Playoff Exit

ByShubhi Rathore

Dec 11, 2025 | 12:25 PM EST

Shedeur Sanders delivered the best outing of the rookie season against the Titans, and this did not go unnoticed. Despite a marginal loss for the team, Deion Sanders’ son, was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 14. 

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur’s brother, wrote on X. 

Against the Titans, he threw for a career-high 364 yards and three touchdowns, plus a rushing score. He also joined Aaron Rodgers as one of the few QBs since 2000 with four completions of 50-plus yards in their first three starts. Despite Shedeur’s shining moment, the Browns dropped to 3-10 and remain last in the AFC North.

