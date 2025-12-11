Deion Sanders’ Family Reacts to NFL’s Surprise Announcement on Shedeur Sanders After Browns Playoff Exit

Shedeur Sanders delivered the best outing of the rookie season against the Titans, and this did not go unnoticed. Despite a marginal loss for the team, Deion Sanders’ son, was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 14.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur’s brother, wrote on X.

Against the Titans, he threw for a career-high 364 yards and three touchdowns, plus a rushing score. He also joined Aaron Rodgers as one of the few QBs since 2000 with four completions of 50-plus yards in their first three starts. Despite Shedeur’s shining moment, the Browns dropped to 3-10 and remain last in the AFC North.