Deion Sanders Sends 1-Word Message to Shedeur Sanders as Colorado Coach’s Hard Work Pays Off After Browns Decision

The Carolina Panthers are no strangers to spotlight-filled preseasons, but this week brings a new kind of buzz to Charlotte. After back-to-back summers of sharing the field with Aaron Rodgers when he was with the Jets, the Panthers now host the Cleveland Browns, who just confirmed that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get the start in Friday’s exhibition game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is giving him the keys—at least for one night.

It’s a pivotal moment for the young quarterback, as Shedeur played two standout seasons at the University of Colorado under the guidance of his father, Deion Sanders, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024. One of his go-to targets during that run. Panthers rookie wideout Jimmy Horn Jr., who’s now sharing the NFL stage with his former quarterback.

Deion himself reposted a reel of their interaction, tagging both players with a simple, proud caption: “Repost @panthers! @j5fleezy @shedeursanders.” The two were seen catching up on the field this week, and it didn’t go unnoticed. Just a subtle celebration of a full-circle moment. Proof that the hard work they put in at Colorado is already paying off on football’s biggest stage.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!