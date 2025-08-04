Deion Sanders Sends Warning on Sabotage as Shedeur Sanders Falls Behind In Browns QB Battle

The Browns‘ QB situation has been a disaster this offseason, and Shedeur Sanders is right in the middle of it. Early in camp, he was great, 70% completion rate, 6 TDs, 0 INTs in 9 practices. Ahead of Joe Flacco (58.7%) and Dillon Gabriel (54.9%), who had 113 attempts according to reports.

But he’s 4th on the depth chart, and fans are questioning whether or not he’s getting a chance in this deep unit. Kenny Pickett is 67.6% but had an INT. You can’t help but wonder if outside noise or team chemistry is distracting him. Talking about noise, Deion Sanders dropped a tweet on X that everyone’s talking about.

Picture your dad tweeting something cryptic, and it smacks you like a block. Deion posted, “Watch your surroundings, your company, your confidants & family” because intentions aren’t always apparent, particularly when you’re under the microscope, as Shedeur Sanders is with his bumpy beginning in the NFL. Selected in the 5th round (144th overall) by Cleveland in 2025, Sanders began camp impressively with those stats. But a persistent arm problem has kept him sidelined from team drills, per Sports Illustrated, and he’s sitting on the bench as his position gets away from him.

This is beyond stats, and it’s coupled with Deion’s warning about watching for ulterior motives in your group, which resonates with whispers about disproportionate playing time. Shedeur Sanders sees fewer throws among the QBs and leads them in productivity, 0 INTs, and most points based on Yahoo Sports. In a Gabe is throwing 113 attempts and 2 INTs, Sanders’ 49/70 is great, but lacking reps has folks worried he’s falling behind in the starter battle.

Deion’s tweet is not merely parental advice, and it’s how second-guessing can build and turn small setbacks, such as arm soreness, into larger hurdles that sidetrack progress. Now, let’s examine responses that involve some pushback against the sabotage narrative and unexpected support for Deion’s opinion.

Where does Shedeur Sanders stand in the Browns’ QB battle?

So now it’s crazy how Coach Prime’s sabotage alert connects perfectly into the Browns camp chatter where 92.3 The Fan radio personality Ken Carman leapt to the defense of Shedeur Sanders against the claims of internal foul play, stating: “they are doing everything they can to give him the fairest shot possible” and he’d die on that hill as per Heavy.com. This pushback not just resonates with Deion’s appeal to examine motives, but also how outside noise, such as Shedeur Sanders being 4th on the depth chart, can give rise to conspiracy theories when the reality may simply be a QB battle.

Now, Carman’s speech gets down to the dirty details of camp and mentions the Browns have no incentive to tamper with Shedeur Sanders, as his jersey sales and fan following are over the moon. I mean, his college numbers are 71.8% 7,364 yards, 64 TDs in 2 years. He’s franchise QB caliber. Any talk of sabotage is drama, not reality. He mentions that they’re “not doing anything to break a quarterback,” which supports Deion’s larger point about being careful with trust in high-pressure situations, particularly when Shedeur performed better than his contemporaries in efficiency, even though he was given fewer opportunities.

So it all makes sense how this defense supports Deion’s public warning, which isn’t paranoia, but rather a protection from genuine sabotage of doubt and rumors that can sidetrack Sanders’s ascent. This is especially relevant when his camp stats get brighter than the competition — and his arm condition keeps him on the periphery, looking in.