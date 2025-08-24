Derek Carr Forced to Eat His Words After Questioning Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Decisions

On the night of August 23, former NFL quarterback Derek Carr saw his own X post backfire on himself, while the Cleveland Browns ended their preseason with a 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns’ rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, entered the game in the third quarter, made some disastrous moves, and got off the field before the final drive, leaving his spot for quarterback Tyler Huntley. And the Browns decided to replace Sanders in the final two-minute drill that Carr questioned through a post he made on X. However, one particular response from a fan had Carr reconsidering his stance and most likely his post as well.

With the game coming to an end, Carr, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, hit the NFL community with a series of questions, writing, “I need to understand why we don’t get to see @ShedeurSanders run this 2-minute drill? Wouldn’t you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps for the future? I didn’t see the whole game, so maybe he already showed enough?” Clearly, Carr wasn’t aware of Sanders’ stats for the game. But fans, thankfully, were quick to answer his questions, with one saying, “Probably because he’s been sacked 5 times and they don’t want to get him killed.” And that was the fan reply that got a rather conceding response from Carr himself.

Carr replied to the comment on X, saying, “Ok, thank you. I hope that’s why. I haven’t seen any of this game and just sat down to watch, and he was out.” While we understand that he tuned in right before the final drive, throwing assumption-based questions at the Browns and having them boomerang right back on himself may have been embarrassing for the former NFL star. That said, Carr did indeed miss out on some crucial highlights of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, can Sanders’ performance be blamed for the embarrassment Carr faced?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The game served as the preseason debut for Joe Flacco, who was named the Week 1 starter. He finished nine-of-10 passing for 71 yards and scored a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Although Flacco did get sacked once, he undoubtedly looked sharp throughout his time on the field. Then, early in the second quarter, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel stepped in to lead the game. The rookie ended up showcasing his prowess during the two-minute drill that took place before halftime, going nine-of-11 and scoring a three-yard touchdown pass to wideout Gage Larvadain 17 seconds before halftime.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

It looks like Cleveland is inclined to retain four quarterbacks on its initial 53-man roster, marking the second consecutive season the Browns have adopted this strategy. In 2024, the Browns carried Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley beyond the roster deadline. However, it was short-lived, as Huntley was released on August 29, 2024, following Cleveland’s unsuccessful attempts to trade the veteran quarterback.

Sanders’ performance, on the other hand, was undoubtedly disappointing for those who’ve watched him play before, and even those who’ve only seen his August 8 preseason debut. So, we don’t entirely blame Carr for thinking so highly of Sanders and assuming the Browns made a wrong decision. Still, reaching out to Google before X might have helped Carr make a more informed choice. But how bad were Sanders’ moves?

Watching Shedeur Sanders play in the Browns’ preseason finale fell short of expectations

Shedeur Sanders’ stats for Saturday’s game speak for themselves. He clearly had a hard time playing against the Rams. Connecting on three of six passes for a total of 14 yards, he went without a single touchdown being recorded. After being sacked five times, Sanders finished with a passer rating as low as 56.2. And it was, to some extent, Sanders’ habits that caused his stats to drop so badly.

Anyone who has closely watched Sanders play would know that the rookie tends to hold on to the ball for prolonged stretches and move backward in the pocket whenever he senses and struggles with pressure. And these tendencies played a big part in his numbers declining during the Browns’ preseason finale. That said, the Browns’ backup offensive line was also at fault here. It simply failed to offer the resistance Sanders needed to put his skills to good use and excel. Still, Sanders didn’t hesitate to take the blame for the sacks.

During post-game interviews, a reporter asked Sanders if the passing rush, being too heavy, caused him to run away from it, and he replied, “No, I got to watch the film honestly. I can’t say what it was. It’s definitely different places where I could have got my eyes in better spots and got to the progressions quicker and regardless of anything, you know. So, all those sacks, they definitely on me.” And that statement itself is proof that Sanders has the potential to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry is impressed with Shedeur. “He’s going from a college offensive system where… imagine you were fluent in English and now you have to learn Mandarin,” Berry said on the Browns broadcast. “His growth, really since the spring on, you know, with the mental side of things, having command of the offense, has been real impressive.”

Sanders will be awaiting the 53-man roster announcement with optimism regarding his inclusion.He will believe that he has what it takes to make it in the league. Whether he makes it or not is another story.