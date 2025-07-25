Derrick Henry Confirms Nick Saban’s NFL Return Plans Amid Strong Links to Browns Job

What draws a coach like Nick Saban back to the headset after five decades of sideline battles and more trophies than a small museum? “He’s enjoying his free time doing TV, being on GameDay, doing all these commercials,” Derrick Henry mused on The Dan Patrick Show, a knowing smile in his voice. Hardcore NFL fans know rumors around Saban come with the territory; the man’s name alone can stir an entire league into a speculative frenzy. But lately, the talk’s been less about nostalgia and more about a radical new twist: Cleveland, football’s perennial proving ground, and Saban, the grizzled architect of dynasties, possibly uniting for the NFL’s ultimate encore.

As the Browns faithlessly clamber back from a disastrous 3-14 finish last season, one where Coach of the Year hardware couldn’t outweigh quarterback woes or a battered roster, ownership’s radar is wide open, scanning for a savior. Enter the NFL rumor mill, which doesn’t so much predict as manifest. Colin Cowherd of FS1, echoing southern football’s best-kept whispers, floated the ultimate what-if: Nick Saban and the Browns, maybe joined by a generational QB Arch Manning, reshaping the Dawg Pound’s very DNA. Cowherd noted, “Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Browns, leans heavily on the Manning family. Saban is incredibly close not only to Jimmy Haslam but also to the Manning family. If he could land a top quarterback… he would take a phone call from the NFL”.

But here’s where it crystallises: live on national radio, Henry was pressed: Would his old college coach stalk the NFL sidelines again? “I couldn’t see coach coming back to coaching… I think it would have to be something meaningful,” Henry replied, with just the right mix of respect and skepticism. “He’s enjoying his free time… I just don’t see it. It would have to be meaningful to him to want to come out of retirement to pursue, but I don’t see it.” That’s not just a polite toss-off. Henry understands how Saban’s wired. The man’s not chasing headlines or nostalgia; he only answers to a challenge worthy of his legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The speculation doesn’t stop with Henry’s public realism. This week, Saban himself, via Fox & Friends, swatted down the rumors, sort of: “There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enable me to go back to coaching. I enjoy what I’m doing… But it’s another stage of life now. It’s been good.” Yet, when asked if family chores ever made him reconsider, Saban couldn’t resist a grin, confessing, “When you were coaching, you had a heck of a lot better job than this,” a light moment, but one that keeps the public’s hope alive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could Nick Saban return to the NFL to revive the Browns?

Even with public denials, league insiders aren’t letting go. With Cleveland’s front office staring at a hazy future, and Haslam connected to both the Manning family and Saban from SEC days, all it would take is one seismic move, say, drafting Arch Manning, to lure Saban into a football marriage nobody saw coming but everyone would tune in for. The Browns’ QB carousel and a coaching seat that might soon be vacated by Stefanski add to the sense that, should the stars align, Cleveland might just be the “something meaningful” Henry referenced.

Yet, ask around league circles, and the consensus isn’t just about spreadsheets and cap space; it’s about whether Saban’s itch for challenge outweighs his comfort in the broadcast booth. “He did it for 50 years. He loved it. But now, he wants to continue… spend more time with his family, his grandchildren, his children,” Saban said, on the record, direct, yet still not a flat “never”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Ohio State vs Oregon JAN 01 January 01, 2025. Former coach and ESPN commentator Nick Saban on set during the CFP quarterfinal between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit: Charles Baus/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Media/Sipa USA Pasadena, CA United States of America NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

So, Browns fans: Should you dare to dream? Sure, it’s the NFL, where yesterday’s fiction becomes tomorrow’s transaction. For now, Derrick Henry’s projection holds: Saban’s enjoying the high-gloss, low-pressure life. But in football, all it takes is one “meaningful” domino, and the black box might just open. Maybe, just maybe, football’s greatest chessmaster makes his move, not for history, but for something that stirs his soul and shakes the league once again.