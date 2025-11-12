Deshaun Watson Adds to Dillon Gabriel’s Headache as Browns Make Decision on QB’s Return

The quarterback who has not played in over a year just made the loudest statement in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson dropped a Threads post that landed like a fourth-quarter interception, and everyone in the Browns organization felt it. While the Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, absorbs another loss, Watson is looking sharper than ever.

Watson shared a picture carousel on his Threads account featuring his workout routines. As the Browns fell to the New York Jets in Week 10, the timing of this post was everything. But to really drive it home, Watson captioned the post with some choice words.

“Be READY! MoreGlory! ♠️” Read Watson’s caption.

Here’s the thing. Watson has been posting workout videos showcasing his progress all season. But somehow, this one felt different. More pointed, more urgent. He remains on the physically unable to perform list following his second Achilles surgery in January 2025. But since then, it has been a steady grind to get back into game shape, easily summed up with a telling quote Watson added to his carousel.

“Consistency looks like nothing is happening. Until everything changes.”

Watson seems ready and hungry for another shot under center. But are the Browns considering it? They haven’t opened his 21-day practice window; they’ve got an upside if that window stays closed.

The veteran quarterback’s $230 million deal is fully guaranteed. But the Browns have an insurance policy that could help them recover $44.3 million in insurance, which will boost their 2026 cap space. The kicker: they’ll get this amount if Watson misses the entire season. But Watson isn’t letting these shackles hold him down. While he’s working hard on a comeback, he’s also firmly rooted in faith. Beyond the pictures, he also shared the Romans 8:28 verse in his post.

“God’s plan for you is always the best. Sometimes the process is painful and hard. But don’t forget that, when God is silent, He’s doing something for you. Trust the process.”

All of this together reads like someone preparing for a comeback while his replacement crumbles under pressure. Watson’s social media game has been consistent. He is documenting his recovery, showing box jumps and throwing sessions. Additionally, even notable insiders like Mary Kay Cabot have hinted that a return for Watson could be in the works soon.

“The Browns will wait at least until Week 12 against the Raiders to designate Watson for return from reserve/Physically Unable to Perform,” reports Cabot. “They expect to have more clarity on his timeframe over the next couple of weeks.”

So Watson’s not returning for his practice window in Week 11. But if that window opens up post-Week 12, and Watson is ready for some regular-season action, that might just add more worries to the already struggling Dillon Gabriel.

What does Deshaun Watson’s return mean for Gabriel?

Dillon Gabriel’s losing record as a starter tells you everything. Against the New York Jets in Week 10, he took six sacks and looked hesitant when throwing beyond ten yards. The O-line collapsed, sure. And the rain didn’t make things easier for any of them. But Gabriel still had chances to make plays, which he let slip away.

As the Browns lost 27-20 to the Jets, Gabriel completed 17 of 32 passes for just 167 yards. That’s a stat line that screams struggle. And yet, Kevin Stefanski is not budging. The head coach announced after the Jets’ disaster that Gabriel remains the starter for Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gabriel did show some flashes. He threw a 22-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy, one of his best throws all season. He connected with David Njoku for another score and rushed for a career-high 54 yards. Those plays even earned him a nomination for NFL Rookie of the Week. But these highlights do not erase a five-loss stretch.

And as Gabriel struggles, potential trade ideas float around the other rookie quarterback in the room, Shedeur Sanders. Through it all, Deshaun Watson’s shadow keeps growing larger, waiting for his name to be called at last.

Watson’s fully guaranteed deal makes cutting him anytime soon a financial nightmare. Gabriel was supposed to be the spark that arrived early. Instead, Cleveland is 2-7 and watching both scenarios implode simultaneously.

Gabriel is cooling down on Sundays, and Watson is heating up on social media. Stefanski is now stuck between a $230 million contract and a rookie who has struggled to get him wins. Something has to give. Will the Browns finally open Watson’s practice window and bring him back? Week 12, or beyond, will bring us that answer.