Deshaun Watson Among Three Browns Players Fined by NFL for Illegal Celebration Against Steelers

A couple of weeks ago, the NFL penalized four Detroit Lions players for a coordinated touchdown celebration, categorizing their celebratory gestures as ‘Unsportsmanlike Conduct’. NFL fans saw another similar instance of coordinated celebration during the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 matchup against their divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Browns won 27-24. Unsurprisingly, the latest official penalty list includes three Browns players flagged for the same category, with their gestures described as ‘illegal’ and ‘vulgar’ under the league’s terminology.

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According to the NFL’s official accountability list, quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Quinshon Judkins, and offensive tackle Austin Barber have been penalized for a sideline celebration following a touchdown by Judkins in the second quarter of the Oct. 1 game.

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When the Browns were 2nd & 5 during an offensive drive, Watson threw a short pass for seven yards to Judkins in the red zone, who then made a two-yard rushing touchdown. Kicker Andre Szmyt scored another extra point, and the team huddled together for a brief celebration.

While walking back after the huddle, the two players made the smoking gesture at each other in full view of the cameras. Watson was fined $14,926, while Judkins was fined $14,397. If they repeat the action again or are flagged for another violation under the same category, they’ll be hit with a greater fine in future weeks of the regular season.

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Barber, who did not initiate the celebration but partook in the gestures, taking a puff of the imaginary cigarette offered to him by Judkins before mimicking passing it back to Watson, was also fined $6,944.

But they weren’t the only players from the Browns team hit with a penalty. Defensive end Adin Huntington was penalized for a hip-drop tackle that went unflagged during the game.

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In the third quarter of the game, right after Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers caught the snap made by center Luke Wypler, Huntington sacked the QB from the side, knocking him to the ground. Upon revisiting the game, officials declared the move illegal, hitting the Browns DE with a $5,620 fine for ‘Unnecessary Roughness’.

Huntington’s infraction also falls under the NFL-NFLPA’s new rules geared towards player safety, making this his first strike out of three. Repeating offenses in this category two more times will trigger the enforcement of a one-game suspension by the league.

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Joint NFL-NFLPA Statement Provides Clarification on Illegal Gestures

The NFL has seen a season-high 10 infractions related to player safety violations this week, along with very little compromise on tolerating cussing, abusive gestures, taunting, and illegal celebrations. But not all of them stood against players’ appeals.

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After 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was fined for making his signature ‘juice-drinking’ sign while celebrating a successful drive, he appealed the fine immediately.

The NFL released a joint statement with the NFLPA on Oct. 7, excluding the drinking gesture from its list of inappropriate gestures that can be penalized.

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However, they clarified that gestures that “depict violence, including the use of guns or other weapons, or gang-related signs”, “smoking or drug use”, or “are sexual in nature” are all prohibited and are liable to either a 15-yard penalty on the field for unsportsmanlike conduct, a fine, or both, depending on the specific situation.

The statement further explained the procedure regarding more ambiguous instances of player conduct and the fines related to it.

“When conduct falls into a gray area, the league will contact the player and provide direction before imposing discipline,” the NFL’s official statement mentioned. “The player will be advised that continued use of the identified celebration may result in future fines.”

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But considering the regular season has just begun, and there are already almost 20 instances of players appealing fines for illegal celebrations, it is unlikely that this Week 4 instance with the Browns will be the last, especially as the weeks progress and the stakes for winning each game are higher.