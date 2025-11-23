Deshaun Watson Breaks Character for Shedeur Sanders Despite Deion Sanders Feud

The Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has been sidelined from all road trips this season until now. The player who’s rehabbing his torn Achilles finally breaks his character by joining the Browns on the road this week. However, the reason behind this sudden change also involves rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, per sportswriter Mary Kay Cabot. Dive in to know all about it.

Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed on X that Watson will be on the sideline in Las Vegas. The crowd at Allegiant Stadium will see him supporting Sanders in his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders. Reports also suggest that Watson’s decision to travel shows that he’s well enough to be physically present on the sidelines during a game.

The ex-Houston Texans’ QB first tore his Achilles tendon in October 2024. Unfortunately, he injured his right Achilles tendon a few months later and underwent another surgery. In the statement, the team announced that Watson’s recovery time is uncertain and he may miss a significant part of the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Sanders took first-team practice reps this week as quarterback Dillion Gabriel remains out because of a concussion. According to Cabot, Watson has mentored both Sanders and Gabriel throughout the year. He helped them understand the weekly game plan and offered guidance while staying behind the scenes.

Sanders made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but it didn’t go smoothly. He completed only 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception. In the absence of quarterbacks Watson, Joe Flacco, and Gabriel, fans expect Sanders to take the spotlight and show why he was a standout at the Colorado Buffaloes football programme. The move comes despite Watson’s long-time private coach, Quincy Avery, calling out Deion Sanders.

Deshaun Watson’s coach calls out Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders turned a new leaf a few months ago. It was his first time coaching a team that didn’t have his sons, Shilo Sanders and Shedeur, on the roster. But Avery found an opportunity to call out Sanders and questioned his motivations on The Maggie and Perloff Show ahead of this transition.

“My forecast is that at some point this year, it’s going to get really, really difficult and Deion Sanders is going to have to make a real decision,” he said. “Was he doing this the whole time to prop his son up and help him become this top-tier quarterback — which he did help him do? Or does he want to do this because he really cares about the kids?”

Sanders began his coaching journey at Colorado in 2023, bringing his sons with him. From Jackson State to Colorado, Sanders has always coached with the duo on the field. But Shilo and Shedeur have finally found their places in the NFL. Avery also expressed that this season will test Sanders as he carries on without them, while revealing his personal issue with the coach.

“The reason I have such a difficult time with Deion is because so many of the things he does, it’s about him rather than other people,” he added. “I think that a lot of people miss that. So we get to see who he is as a person when he has to take on this team without his sons involved.”



As Deshaun Watson helps shape Sanders up, the fans can rest assured that the past feud has no bearing on their relationship.